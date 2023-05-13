ROCKY MOUNT — East Carteret gave up eight runs in the first three innings Wednesday to bring its softball season to a close with an 8-5 setback to Nash Central in the first round of the 2A state playoffs.
The No. 28 seed Mariners finished the campaign with four consecutive losses to end at 10-13.
The game was postponed to Wednesday after thunderstorms moved through the area on Tuesday.
The No. 5 seed Bulldogs, which started the year 1-3, have gone 18-2 since to move to 19-5. They will next host No. 12 seed Princeton (15-7) in the second round.
After giving up two runs in the first inning, East responded with four in the second before surrendering three apiece in the next two frames to make it an 8-4 game. The Mariners added a run in the sixth.
Alisha Tosto drove in two runs and Grayson Gillikin drove in one.
Jamaya Shelton, Riley O’Neal and Gillikin each scored a run.
Nash Central hit four doubles with Maci Worrells, Lydia Hill, Dana Webb and Layla Lafferty each collecting one. The Bulldogs have been a doubles machine this year with 49.
Here are results of the game:
VARSITY SOFTBALL
Team R H E
East Carteret................040 001 0 - 5 6 4
Nash Central…..............233 000 0 - 8 11 6
WP – Webb
LP – Oden
East Carteret leading hitters: Shelton 1-2, run; Parrish 1-2; O’Neal 1-3, run; Tosto 1-4, 2 RBIs; Gillikin 1-4. RBI, run; Oden 1-4.
Nash Central leading hitters: Worrells 2-3 (2B), 2 RBIs, run; Hill 2-3 (2B), RBI, run; Joyner 2-3 (2B), RBI; Langley 1-3, RBI, run; Hedgepeth 1-3, RBI, run; Rooks 1-3, RBI, run; Webb 1-4 (2B), run; Lafferty 1-4 (2B), RBI, run.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.