BEAUFORT — East Carteret said goodbye to its longest tenured coach this offseason.
Nick Theuner has stepped down as the school’s tennis coach after 17 years leading the boys squad and 16 years leading the girls team.
Theuner recently got a promotion at the Department of Social Services, going from a guardianship social worker to the unit supervisor, leaving him little spare time.
“I was trying to figure out a way to still coach and have my assistant coach, Tanner Lynk, run a lot of it, but he got another job, and so that threw that plan off,” Theuner said. “I was just stressing about it so much that I decided to let it go. If I couldn’t give both 100%. I had to let it go. It was a hard decision, but I had a good run.”
Theuner took over the boys team in 2004, and followed by taking over the girls program in 2005. He won 225 matches in that time.
The girls team had a phenomenal run from 2014-2017, going 54-15 overall and 27-1 in conference to capture four league titles in a row and advance to the east regional final on two occasions.
“I already miss it, but the new job has me so busy, it kind of helps,” Theuner said. “I’ll miss all the young people I ran across and those I helped find some enjoyment from the sport of tennis. That was always the goal, to make them lifelong enthusiasts.
“We had a few girls and guys that had the potential to go far, but for the most part, getting them to a good competitive level where they could grow and enjoy the game, that was my focus.”
Daniel Griffee has been the athletic director at East for just two years, but he goes back with Theuner for 15 years after coaching girls tennis at Havelock in 2006.
“It’s a huge loss” Griffee said. “You’re talking about a man who built up those programs and had over 200 wins. He did a great job. He took kids who never picked up a tennis racket and turned them into top-six players. Our kids aren’t country club kids, they’re not getting lessons. They start out and are rough around the edges, and he polishes them.”
East has picked Mary Marino to take over both programs, and she has Theuner’s endorsement.
“I’ve played with her, and I’m glad they found someone who wanted to do i, rather than just handing it to someone,” he said. I’m confident she will be great. I’ll try and get out there and root them on.”
