CRAWFORDSVILLE, Ind. — Cooper Webb broke through at the 10th round of the 2021 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross season, reaching the overall podium for the first time this season with a third-place finish at the Ironman National.
The county native took fourth in the first moto Saturday at the Crawfordsville, Ind. event and placed third in the final moto.
“Today was overall a step in the right direction and an awesome day,” Webb said after the race. “Getting our first podium of the year feels great and means that all the hard work is paying off – better late than never. I’m super happy with today and looking forward to finishing these last two strong.”
The Red Bull KTM Factory Racing rider is fifth in the season standings and will likely stay there with just two races remaining in the 12-round season.
This year’s Supercross champion sports 278 points to sit 38 points ahead of teammate Marvin Musquin with 240.
Musquin was one of two riders who did not race this weekend after testing positive for COVID-19.
Rookie Dylan Ferrandis is running away with the title with 439 points and could clinch the championship Saturday at Fox Raceway in Pala, Calif.
The Fox Raceway National will feature live broadcast coverage of the first motos on MAVTV at 4 p.m. Coverage of the second motos will be showcased via tape delay on NBC Sports Network at 7 p.m.
The action from Southern California will also stream live all day on Peacock, beginning with exclusive qualifying coverage at 1 p.m., followed by four consecutive hours of moto coverage beginning at 4 p.m.
Ken Roczen is second in the season standings with 389 points, followed by Eli Tomac with 368 and Chase Sexton with 342.
Joey Savatgy grabbed the holeshot in the 450MX moto one with Ferrandis and Tomac in tow. Savatgy put up a good fight but was swallowed up quickly by Ferrandis and a hard-charging Roczen.
Roczen quickly got by Ferrandis and claimed the top spot early in the race. Tomac made the pass on Savatgy that rounded out the top three early in the race.
Ferrandis and Roczen went wheel to wheel, but Ferrandis let off the brakes long enough to make the pass. At five minutes in, the top three were all within 1.5 seconds of each other.
Webb found some speed at Ironman and quickly rode into the fourth position just a few clicks off the leaders.
Tomac looked like his former self as he pushed toward the rear wheel of Roczen. A daring pass at the halfway mark secured second place for the Kawasaki rider. Tomac stalked Ferrandis and put on a late-race charge but was never able to close the gap and make a pass.
The top three settled into their respective paces with Ferrandis, Tomac, and Roczen going 1-2-3. Webb rode consistently all race and finished fourth, which was a season-best at the time – he had finished fifth on five occasions in the previous 18 motos this year.
The second 450 moto looked to be a carbon copy of the first, as Ferrandis, Webb, Tomac and Sexton led the pack through turn one.
Webb finally had the breakout speed he’s been looking for all season and passed for the lead before the end of lap one. Ferrandis put up a fight, but Webb made it stick.
Tomac looked to be returning to his old form and rode with serious intensity during the opening laps. He passed Sexton and Ferrandis in the same lap and rode to the back of Webb’s wheel just nine minutes into the race. He locked in the pass for the lead and continued to march away from Webb.
Roczen did not get moving quickly enough in moto two, and the early leaders road away without him. He passed for fourth, but his Honda teammate Sexton did not give up the position easily. The two duked it out for the majority of the race with Sexton ultimately claiming fourth and Roczen fifth.
Ferrandis worked his way into the second spot, and passed Webb near the halfway mark of the race. Webb looked strong and held it down for a podium in moto two.
It was smooth sailing for Tomac once he passed for the lead. The three-time 450MX champion rode away from the field with ease and claimed the overall win with 2-1 scores. Ferrandis swapped with him, going 1-2 and extending his lead over Roczen in the championship hunt. Webb nabbed the final podium spot with 4-3 finishes.
