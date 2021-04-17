BEAUFORT — The East Carteret softball team broke a two-game losing streak Wednesday night with a 3-1 victory over Trask.
The Mariners moved to 7-3 overall and 7-3 in the 1A/2A Coastal 8 Conference.
“Hopefully this will get us headed back in the right direction,” coach Doug Garner said.
East entered the matchup having dropped a 5-1 contest to Pender (10-0) and a 2-1 setback to Richlands (4-5).
Pender is ahead of the Mariners in both the overall league standings and in the 1A portion, holding a comfortable three-game lead with four games to go.
Only one conference team automatically qualifies for the playoffs with brackets cut in half during the coronavirus pandemic. There are four wild-card spots available.
“I’m not sure what the scenario is that will get us in,” Garner said. “If we run the table from here on out, I think we’ll have a shot.”
East will finish the regular season playing two teams that are just one game behind it in the loss column in the battle for second place, traveling Monday to Dixon (4-4) and hosting Croatan (5-4) on Wednesday, April 28.
The Beaufort club will also host Southwest Onslow (3-6) on Wednesday and travel to Lejeune (0-7) on Monday, April 26.
Elli Parrish hit the first home run of her career in the bottom of the sixth inning against Trask (3-7). The sophomore sent a line drive over the centerfield fence to give her team an insurance run heading into the bottom of the seventh.
Stella Bradford drove home Ashlyn Guthrie in the second inning, and Christa Golden singled in Parrish in the fourth to provide the first two runs.
“That was a little too close for comfort” Garner said. “Their pitcher threw a lot of off-speed stuff, and we squared up on a lot of pitches, but we just hit a lot of good balls right at people. We couldn’t get that big hit until Elli had that huge one.”
Anna Gillikin took the win to move to 6-3 on the mound, giving up just one run on six hits, striking out six and walking three in seven innings.
The junior held an opponent to two earned runs or less for the sixth time this season. She has a .262 ERA, has limited opposing batters to a .201 average with a 92-20 strikeout-walk ratio.
Gillikin was dialed in during the previous game, striking out a whopping 14, and walking two while giving up two runs on seven hits in the 2-1 loss to Richlands.
“We had the tying run on third in top of the seventh, and their shortstop made a spectacular play, throwing out Anna at first,” Garner said. “We have played against awesome shortstops this year. This one tonight threw out Alisha (Tosto) at home on a Christa hit.”
East didn’t do itself any favors in the previous 5-1 loss to Pender, committing four errors, leading to two unearned runs.
The Patriots have been clutch this year on their way to an unbeaten record, defeating Richlands 7-6 in nine innings, getting by Croatan and Trask by identical 3-2 scores, and winning 4-1 over Dixon after entering the bottom of the seventh inning trailing 1-0.
“Pender had to score in the seventh to beat this crowd we played here tonight,” Garner said. “They have won four games when they were down to their last at-bat.”
