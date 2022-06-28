MOREHEAD CITY — For the 2022 Morehead City Marlins, a goal this season was proving the team was more than a sum of its parts.
Continuity is rare in the Coastal Plain League, sustained success even rarer. The Fish have enjoyed both since 2018, reaching three straight CPL championships with Jesse Lancaster at head coach and a host of returning core players coming back year to year for second and third championship final runs.
That changed in the offseason. Lancaster stepped down and 2014 coach Sam Carel made a return. Many of those returning players with multiple championship appearances aged out.
Still, despite different ingredients in the recipe, the Marlins are right back where they have been, posting the second-best overall record in the league and winning the East Division to ensure a playoff spot in July after the 7-5 win over the Chili Peppers on Sunday.
“It was a great win (over Tri-City). I couldn’t be more proud of Sam and this team and what they’ve been able to do,” team owner Buddy Bengel said. “The Marlins have won six of the last seven halves of the CPL season. It has been an incredible run. If you’re from the East and you’re looking for a CPL title, it goes through us.”
Bengel said he’s not surprised about the continuation of the success. He’s proud of the “winning culture” the team has adopted and notes that change is common in a league like the CPL.
“Every year the team has a different makeup,” Bengel said. “When you look back at the 2018 team, we were really solid in pitching, and then on the back end, we could swing it OK. The 2019 team could score at will and the same with the 2021 squad.”
“We’ve set an expectation level that extends from our front office to the field. Sam has a different style from Jesse, but they are both getting the same result. All of these guys have worked around the clock making sure we have the right players and we’re in position to make a run for another CPL title.”
Bringing back a familiar face like Carel made sense in light of Lancaster’s decision to step down. Carel had posted a franchise-worst 19-31 record in 2014 but was also following a line of four straight new hires. Jay Bergman coached in 2011, Brian McRae in 2012 and Jamie Sheetz in 2013. All three coaches had also put up sub-.500 seasons.
This summer, the returning coach was entering a different culture, one that Bengel remembers committing to crafting following a 25-30 season in 2017.
“I still remember sitting down with Jesse after that season at Dank Burrito,” Bengel said, “and I made a commitment to him that we were going to win baseball games on the field and it was going to be a different look, that we were going to be committed on every aspect.”
When General Manager Ross Combs joined the organization in 2021, the team had already won back-to-back titles. He oversaw a third straight finals appearance, and he’s hopeful for a fourth later this summer.
For him, though, the end-user experience is the biggest draw of the team’s winning culture.
“The big thing for me is the fans are happy,” he said. “Who doesn’t want to root for a winner? And with this kind of stadium, where the players are close enough to talk to, they’re in the stands talking with folks and everybody’s right in the action. That makes for a great experience.”
Combs has worked for a number of baseball operations, but this is his first stint as a GM for a CPL team.
“It’s a lot of fun working for a hometown team when the town is a smaller one,” Combs said. “It’s really nice to be able to speak with people, and everyone knows the Marlins. I’ve never experienced that in my 10 years of working in baseball. You can go in any restaurant and speak with your server, and they know all about the team. That’s really special. Other places, they may know the team, but they don’t know what happened last night or last week. I love to see fans that care to that level.”
Combs has enjoyed watching this season progress, seeing the development on the field and watching drama unfold during the team’s first half of the season.
“What I love about this team is it never really seems to die,” Combs said. “When we’re down and I look in the dugout, I don’t see heads hung low or bad attitudes. They just push forward with a ‘never say die’ attitude. I think that probably runs through the organization from the top down with Buddy.”
Bengel has also noted the scrappiness of this season’s team, praising that they “don’t have any quit in them.”
“These kids keep fighting and fighting,” he said. “I can’t say enough about this team’s pitching staff and bullpen, and on offense, our guys know how to get clutch hits and battle back from really tough spots.”
After the win on Sunday, the Marlins are set to host their first-round opponent for a best-of-three series after the regular season ends on July 30.
“We like people coming to our yard where our guys have continued to play well,” Bengel said. “There’s something in that Morehead City air that lights a fire in our guys. We hope that Big Rock Stadium will be packed on July 31 as we start game one of the playoffs.”
