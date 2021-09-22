CARY — The Croatan girls finished 10th out of a field of 22 stout teams Saturday in the invitational division of the Adidas XC Challenge.
Greer Middle College Charter (S.C.) won the meet with 97 points, followed by Reagan with 125 and Laney with 130.
N.C. School of Science and Math placed fourth with 149, followed by Carrboro with 174 and R.J Reynolds at 193.
Corinth Holders took seventh with 209, Daniel Boone (Tenn.) was next with 222 and Cary ended up ninth at 254.
Croatan rounded out the top 10 with 258 points.
“Our team saw the most competition that we’ve seen all season at the Adidas XC Challenge,” Croatan co-coach Rico Quispe said.
The competition wasn’t too much for Croatan’s Navaya Zales, who grabbed the runner-up spot with her best time of the season in 18 minutes, 57 seconds.
Laney’s Olivia Bufalini won the 189-runner meet in 18:42.
Croatan’s Avah Beikirch took 55th in 21:40, and teammate Audrey Kirkwood placed 60th in 22:01.
Other top finishers for the Cougars included: Samantha Hall, 85th, 22:46; Zenash Acevedo, 99th, 23:13; Ayla Zales, 100th, 23:13; Emilie Hayes, 106th, 23:31; and Tessa McFarland, 123rd, 24:02.
“Zenash and Emilie also ran their best times this season,” Quispe said. “Avah, Audrey, Samantha, Ayla and Tessa ran well despite the tough course and the heat.”
The boys team finished 24th out of 24 teams with 553 points.
Mount Tabor won the meet with 86 points, followed by Weddington with 148, Daniel Boone 181, Lake Norman 190, and Green Hope 208.
“We were very pleased with how we ran, but it was our first time running in the championship race,” Croatan co-coach Andy Bulfer said. “It was an eye-opener to see how much we need to improve to be on that level.”
Daniel Boone’s Conner Wingfield won the 212-runner meet in 15:19.
Colten Rodriguez gave Croatan it’s top finisher, taking 51st in 16:43.
Other top finishers for the Cougars included: James Wallace, 124th, 17:42; Matthew Quispe, 140th, 18:02; Trey Austin, 148th, 18:11; Sean Manning, 163rd, 18:27; Tyrese Cone, 174th, 18:43; Kenny Lombreglia, 197th, 19:39; and Ben Futral, 204th, 19:52.
“Our kids gave great effort, but we need to find hills to run,” Bufler said. “As a coach, I need to do a better job of being creative getting kids ready for hills when we don’t have any. The state championship course has hills, and we will do our best to be ready.”
