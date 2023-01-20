MARINER CHEERLEADING CHAMP

The East Carteret cheerleading team wins the 1A/2A Coastal Plains Conference championship. Members of the team are, left to right: front row, McKenna Sinkler, K’Ryah Reels, Kaliah Reed, Finley Guthrie; middle row, Janara Bryant, Savannah Tyndall, Alisha Tosto, Kennedy Pittman, Lilly Allen, Eden Evans, Laura Kelly, Carrie Baker; back row, Linden Campbell-Godfrey, Rylee Tosto, Olivia Cox, Meadow Kaiser, Daisy Beck and Allie Murray. (Contributed photo)

