OCEAN — Croatan senior Eli Simonette will be lacing up for Division II Bloomsburg University in Pennsylvania this fall.
The last of three Simonette brothers to play for the boys soccer program at Croatan, Eli was a four-year standout for the Cougars with a state championship and two all-state selections to his name.
After considering his options, Simonette chose the Huskies after some insight from Croatan assistant coach Paul Payne who spent 19 years as the head coach of the collegiate program, compiling 146 wins between 1998-2017.
“Coach Payne coached there before, so I knew about the school through him,” Simonette said. “I did some research and liked what I saw. I did my official visit, and it checked all the boxes for me. It was a perfect fit.”
Simonette will join a Huskies program that went 9-9 overall last year and 5-7 in the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference. After discussions with coaches, the senior knows he’ll either play on the wing or in the attacking midfield.
“I’m ready for whatever they throw at me,” he said. “I’m really grateful for the opportunity and the coaches at Bloomsburg for giving me a shot.”
Simonette will arrive in Bloomsburg as a rookie, but he leaves Croatan as a fixture for a program that has gone 36-3-1 over the last two seasons and 62-14-4 over the last four.
During his sophomore and junior year, the team fell in the second round of the 2A state playoffs. Then, in his junior year, the Cougars won five straight road playoff games to capture the 2A state title. Simonette scored 10 goals and dished eight assists during the 13-0 regular season.
As a senior, Simonette put up 16 goals and 11 assists to help the Cougars finish 18-3-1 overall, win the 3A Coastal Conference with a 10-0 record and reach the regional semifinal round.
“It has been a lot of fun,” Simonette said. “We’ve had a tight group all four years I’ve been here. I’m really grateful for that because it makes it a really fun experience.”
He added, “My favorite memory has to be winning the state championship. I really enjoyed playing with my brother, too. I’m glad I got to experience that.”
Simonette played with his brother, Zach, in 2019 as a freshman when Zach was a senior. Zach played from 2016-2019, and the oldest Simonette brother, Ben, played from 2012-2015. Their father, Jerry, has been an assistant coach at Croatan for six years.
“I think Croatan really prepared me for college both academically and athletically,” Simonette said. “I really appreciate coach Slater, coach Payne and my dad for helping to prepare me for what’s to come.”
Croatan head coach Paul Slater is confident Simonette’s speed, field awareness and tenacity will translate well to the collegiate level.
“He’s going to be successful at Bloomsburg, I have no doubt,” Slater said. “He came in here and had an impact from the beginning. I think it will be a good fit for him, too.”
Simonette, who will major in business when he gets to Bloomsburg, has been a successful three-sport athlete at Croatan. He wrestled to a 15-5 record as a senior and placed third at the 3A Coastal Conference tournament. On the tennis court this spring, he is 7-0 at the No. 4 spot through as many matches.
