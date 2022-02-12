Spring sports officially starts on Monday, and I know I’m not the only one feeling a faint sense of apprehension.
This spring sports season will be the first normal one since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic canceled the season altogether in 2020. The spring sports – baseball, softball, girls soccer, boys and girls lacrosse, boys golf, boys tennis and track and field – did take place last year but were scattered and stacked at all the wrong times.
Softball played before baseball instead of at the same time, boys and girls golf and tennis played simultaneously instead of taking turns in the spring and fall, and lacrosse took place in the late stage of winter along with football and boys soccer, the latter both traditionally fall sports. The sports year didn’t even start until November.
So far this season, everything has been pretty standard. There have been some game cancelations and postponements, but fall sports took place in the fall, winter in the winter and, well, you get the idea.
With the Omnicron variant winding down, there’s no doubt that this spring season will go on as normal. I don’t expect there will be another two-week delay that turns into a full-fledged world-halting coronavirus pandemic.
It’s safe to say, though, that the prep sports community across the country is still a little shellshocked from the uncharted territory of the full stoppage two years ago. Losing a season two weeks into it was sudden and painful. It’s not something easily forgotten.
I still remember how it felt to cover the Croatan baseball game at Swansboro on Friday, March 13. The Pirates were smarter than a lot of folks. They held a senior night for their players, anticipating a longer stoppage than was being reported at the time. Sure enough, those seniors never got another chance to play a high school ball game.
Speaking of seniors, there are going to be senior spring sports athletes this season who haven’t had a normal season since their freshman year. And even then, the 2018-2019 school year was marked by a month-long interruption in the fall from Hurricane Florence.
This county has been fortunate in its pandemic effects, particularly in sports where most events returned in late 2020. By the following summer, crowd limitations were lifted and mask rules for athletes and fans eradicated.
Nothing about that is going to change in a month when spring sports has returned to normalcy, but I’ll sure feel a lot better after March comes and goes with no issues.
Now more than ever, an uneventful humdrum season would seem like paradise.
(Send comments or questions to zack@thenewstimes.com or follow him on Twitter @zacknally)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.