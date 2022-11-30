BEAUFORT — Enthusiasm abounds around the East Carteret swim team this season.
The Mariners have bigger roster numbers, faster times and return to Beaufort after a year practicing at the Sports Center in Morehead City.
“We have grown so much it is unbelievable,” Gillian Morrow said as she enters her fourth season as coach. “We have worked really, really hard to recruit. The swimmers have recruited, the parents have recruited. We’ve recruited from everywhere.”
East had five on the team in Morrow’s first year. And now the squad has quadrupled that number.
“The girls team is bigger than the entire team when I first started coaching,” she said. “I knew when I first started coaching it was going to be a long game to build it up, and we’re seeing that becoming reality. It’s really quite an experience to grow a team and see your patience pay off.”
Benefits were already seen in Morrow’s third year with each team snagging eighth-place finishes at the 2A regional.
Maggie Murray is back after shining for the Mariners in the girls regional meet, totaling four top-five finishes. She took fifth in both the 100-yard butterfly and 100-yard backstroke, timing in at 1 minute, 07.45 seconds in the former and 1:08.51 in the latter.
She added another fifth-place standing in the 200-yard medley relay by joining Andie Migliore, Ghita Basurto-Covarrubias and Emerald Dorsey to set a 2:19.07 time.
Murray teamed with Kayla Foster, Basurto-Covarrubias and Dorsey in the 200-yard freestyle relay to take fourth in 1:57.52.
Basurto-Covarrubius is the only swimmer not returning from those relay teams.
First-year swimmers Sarah Pittman and Brianna Mintz also bring plenty of talent to the team and help add depth to give Morrow options.
“It’s just a tremendous benefit to the team to have four relay teams,” she said. “You can move swimmers around, strategize, and that helps us gain points in a meet. Before we were focused almost solely on the individual because we didn’t have enough swimmers to compete well as a team.”
Liam Harding and Wyatt Nowacek return for the boys.
Those two joined Chase Diller and Trace Fernandez to earn a pair of top-five finishes in the boys regional meet. They placed fourth in the 200-yard freestyle relay in 1:42.80 and claimed fifth in the 200-yard medley relay in 1:57.16.
“Those guys who are the more experienced swimmers are showing the new swimmers what it’s like,” Morrow said. “It’s going to be intimidating for the new swimmers, of course, but their morale is good.”
The work has already paid off with members of East swimming faster in the first meet of the season than they did all of last year.
“That was a good, solid start,” Morrow said. “I can’t be any prouder of what we have going on here. It’s going to be a great year.”
After years at the Eastern Athletic Club (ECA), a venue that allowed the school to suit up a swim team for the first time in its history in 2009, the team held workouts at the Sports Center in Morehead City after the ECA was sold to One Harbor Church. The Sports Center is now managing the pool at One Harbor.
“It’s nice to be back in Beaufort,” Morrow said. “We can spread out and have space to grow. It was tough last year with so many teams over there. We could get 45 minutes, maybe an hour. Now we can have longer practices, more consistent practices.”
