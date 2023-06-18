A crowd numbering in the thousands gathered late Saturday night at Big Rock Landing hoping to see the thrill of victory but instead may have witnessed the agony of defeat.
The Sensation created an electric atmosphere on the final day of the 65th annual Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament after fighting a blue marlin for six hours.
The near-midnight weigh-in quickly went sideways as Big Rock emcee Tommy Bennett went straight to the rule book after the blue was hoisted to the scale.
The fish had allegedly been bitten by a shark and IGFA (International Game Fish Association) rules states “mutilation to the fish, prior to landing or boating the catch, caused by sharks, other fish, mammals, or propellers that remove or penetrate the flesh” disqualifies a catch.
“The IGFA rule is very clear,” Bennett told the massive crowd. “Out of respect for the crew of the Sensation and the other 270 boats fishing in the tournament, the rules committee of the Big Rock is going to meet and look at all of the evidence regarding this fish and make a decision.”
Bennett said the decision would be released Sunday morning via the Big Rock’s social media accounts. He then announced the unofficial weight of the fish at 619.4 pounds.
The Sensation crew erupted into celebration as soon as the “six hundred” left Bennett’s lips.
An impatient crowd that earlier had chanted “weigh that fish” and “what’s the weight” joined them in celebration.
Should Sensation’s catch be disqualified, Sushi would be declared the winner.
The team is in line to win a whopping $2.77 million of the tournament’s $5.85 million purse.
The Pirate’s Cove boat snatched the lead away from C-Student on Friday with a 484.5-pounder and Chasin’ A of Cayman Island moved into second place with a 489.7-pounder.
Chasin’ A is in line to win $412,262. C-Student stands to win $274,175 in prize money with its third-place fish.
The Level V Fabulous Fisherman’s prize of $739,500, awarded to the first boat that brings in a blue marlin weighing 500 or more pounds, remained unclaimed after six days of fishing.
Sensation would net the prize if its fish qualified, resulting in a purse of about $3.5 million.
Tournament officials announced that, new this year, the prize amount will roll over to next year if it isn’t claimed, potentially setting up a first-time $4 million winner.
