It’s an interesting time in the world of news and entertainment these days.
Ever since the internet became a source for it, the term “cutting edge” has evolved from “what happened yesterday” to “what happened five minutes ago.”
Now, nothing happened five minutes ago. Nothing at all, really.
Instead of trending topics dominating headlines for brief 24- and 48-hour windows, news items, at least in the world of sports, are staying on the carousel for a week at a time.
More has been made of minor NFL free agency signings than ever before. I flipped on NFL Live Thursday night and found a live Madden tournament finals broadcast featuring Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Desean Jackson and San Diego Chargers safety Derwin James.
This is what it has come to.
But honestly, even watching that game (yes, I watched the whole thing), I was able to appreciate the novelty of it. There isn’t a whole lot of that going on these days.
The good people of the internet enjoy the occasional cute dog video, a story about the intrepid spirt of the quarantined masses and a stuck-at-home version of the “Tonight Show,” but they can only take so much.
So, media and news providers are turning to nostalgia these days to try and keep people tuned in. Websites are opening up their archives for people to pour through old stories and remember a time when the world wasn’t in shutdown mode.
The whole world is in reflect mode, which is unique and a little bit fun. Personally, an adolescence raised on YouTube and social media feeds would prefer fresh daily content, but rewatching Karate Kid for the 20th time and looping 30 for 30 specials is the next-best way to pass the days.
(Send comments or questions to zack@thenewstimes.com or follow him on Twitter @zacknally)
