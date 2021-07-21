FLORENCE, S.C. — The Morehead City Marlins defeated the Florence RedWolves 10-7 on the road Monday to improve to 25-11 overall and 11-3 in the second half.
With the win, the Marlins have a one-game lead over the Peninsula Pilots, the top team from the Coastal Plain League East Division in the first half, a 3.5-game lead over the Wilmington Sharks and a four-game lead over the Holly Springs Salamanders.
“This was a long day and a good win for us,” Marlins coach Jesse Lancaster said. “Would like to see us execute better with two outs on the mound. We made some mistakes tonight that could hurt us in the long run. But we did what we needed to do tonight.”
The scoring started early, as Hunter Shepherd (Catawba) drove in Sean Johnson (Belmont Abbey) with an RBI single in the top of the first inning. It was the first of four runs scored on the night for Johnson.
Florence hit back in the second inning, scoring two runs on three hits, including RBIs from Derek Berg (Army) and Todd Mattox (Francis Marion).
The Marlins wasted no time bouncing back, scoring three runs in the top of the third inning. The Fish hit four doubles in the inning. Sean Johnson started it off, followed by Jack Harris (Newberry) picking up his league-leading 33rd RBI. Conner VanCleave (Pitt State) and Jordan Johnson (Arkansas-Monticello) also had RBI doubles in the inning.
Sean Johnson struck again the fourth, hitting a massive solo home run that flew over the scoreboard in left field at Sparrow Stadium. At that point, it was 5-2 Marlins. The Marlins added a sixth run in the sixth inning on Shepherd’s second RBI single of the night.
Florence hit back again in the bottom of the sixth, scoring three runs with two outs, capped off by an RBI triple from Berg to make it 6-5 Marlins.
Each team added a single run in the seventh inning, and after a scoreless eighth, Morehead City clung to a one-run lead heading to the ninth.
Then the Marlins picked up some insurance.
VanCleave led the inning off with a double, and his pinch runner Zack Smith (Mount Olive) came home to score on a sacrifice fly from Jack Casbarro (Mount Olive). Robbie O’Neal (UNC-Greensboro) walked, and he came around to score on a single by Gibson Krzeminski (Canisius), helped out by a Florence error. Sean Johnson picked up another RBI on the night, driving in Krzeminski with an RBI single.
Brendan Bean (Penn) closed it out in the ninth inning, giving up just an unearned run.
Ty Bothwell (Indiana) got the win for Morehead City, pitching 4 2/3 innings, allowing four runs and racking up 10 strikeouts. Jack Hodgins (Hendrix) also picked up a hold for the Marlins.
---------------
Saturday night was a heartbreaker for the Marlins in Holly Springs, snapping a seven-game winning streak with a 5-4 walk-off loss to the Salamanders.
Faced with the same situation leading late on Sunday night, Morehead City got right back to the winning ways, defeating Wilmington 3-2 at Big Rock Stadium.
“This was good for us to put last night (Saturday) behind us,” Lancaster said. “We’ve seen good progress on the mound the last couple days with two good starts in a row. Offensively, I thought we missed some opportunities to not make things so tight late, and those are things that we have to start executing if we’re talking true championship baseball.”
For the second straight night, the Marlins struck first. Jordan Johnson (Arkansas-Monticello) hit a 441-foot solo home run to left center in the bottom of the second inning.
The Sharks responded in the top of the fifth inning, thanks to an RBI triple from Trotter Harlan (College of Charleston). The Marlins got the run right back in the bottom half. Dominick Bucko (Youngstown State) earned an RBI fielder’s choice, giving Morehead City a 2-1 lead.
The seventh inning brought more runs from both sides. Cody Jansen’s (John A. Logan) solo home run tied it up at two in the top half. But once again, Joe Mason (Mount Olive) was the hero. The outfielder hit an RBI single in the bottom half to give the Marlins the lead right back.
Trey Jernigan (Appalachian State), on his 22nd birthday, came in to pitch a dominant six-out save, and Morehead City never looked back.
Mason went 2-for-3, smacking the go-ahead RBI single. Miller also had a strong night at the plate, going 2-for-4.
On the mound, it was a dominant performance from the Morehead City hurlers.
Despite a no decision, Jared Kollar (Rutgers) struck out eight hitters, giving up four hits and an earned run in five innings pitched. Jon Vore (Butler) followed Kollar, going for two innings and giving up only an earned run. Jernigan finished it off in dominant fashion, earning a save with no earned runs and four strikeouts in two innings pitched.
The Marlins will travel to Peninsula on Thursday in a battle for first place, then on Friday and Saturday, will host the RedWolves and Sharks, respectively.
