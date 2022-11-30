MOREHEAD CITY — Joshua Knipe is a busy man.
The West Carteret senior ranks in the top 10 of his class with a 4.5 GPA.
He founded the school’s Community Improvement Club and Gay Straight Alliance, is president of the student newspaper, West Side Story, and is a part of the News Crew and Skills USA. He’s a student government official, and a member of the National Honor Society and National Technical Honor Society.
Knipe is also a state certified EMT.
Oh, and he’s 12-0 in his senior wrestling season.
One would think someone with that résumé has wonderful time-management skills.
“They are horrific,” Knipe said. “I have become really good at all-nighters.”
He may be preparing himself for his post-college life. After attending East Carolina, he hopes to continue at the school’s Brody School of Medicine or attend physician’s assistant school.
His work ethic carries over to the mat.
He’s already won West’s annual Beach Brawl, taking a 2-0 decision win over East Carteret’s Daniel White in the 220-pound final after outlasting White Oak’s Gavin Wolfe in a 2-1 decision in the semifinal. He started the tournament with a 6-2 decision over West Brunswick’s Christian Hardy.
Knipe, however, isn’t completely enamored with winning regular season competitions.
“It’s always good to win tournaments like the Beach Brawl, but to be completely honestly, I could have gotten dead last at the Beach Brawl, and as long as I would have learned from the experience and bettered myself for February, I don’t care,” he said.
The state championship tournament is held in February.
As a junior, Knipe suffered a pair of heartbreaking losses in the 195-pound 3A state bracket, falling 6-5 to King Mountain’s Peyton Fisher in the quarterfinal and 5-3 in the first tiebreaker to Seventy-First’s Donavan Frederick in the consolation third round. Fisher went on to finish as the state runner-up, and Frederick took sixth.
“I’m still upset about both of those,” Knipe said. “It caused a big mindset change this offseason. I recognize why I lost those matches, know what I have to fix, know what I have to do.”
Knipe reported he’s solely focused on adding his name to the state championship board in the West wrestling room, putting “Joshua Knipe” above the Patriots’ last state champion, River Carroll.
“This is my last year of high school wrestling, so I feel like I want to go out with a bang,” he said. “I’m always looking ahead. It’s less about the matches I’m wrestling now. I don’t really care about the outcomes. It’s more about the outcomes in February.”
Knipe had an outstanding junior campaign.
He captured championships in two prestigious tournaments – the Tiger Holiday Classic and the Swiss Bear Classic – and added a Coastal Conference title and regional runner-up finish to end the year 40-6.
Despite the success, he often found himself taking the mat with the wrong mindset.
“I feel like I disappointed myself last year, even though I had a pretty decent record,” he said. “I feel like I restricted myself by going out there and trying not to lose. This year, I’m going out there trying to win.”
Knipe said two things led him to put too much pressure on himself. He expected to perform at a high level and qualify for the state tournament after doing so as a sophomore. And he felt he needed to help carry a team that started nine freshmen in the 14 weight classes.
“I think the juniors had to step up and be hammers,” he said. “It was much needed, that pressure. I think it paid off for the juniors ultimately.”
The team’s captain this season, he will likely benefit from green freshmen becoming seasoned sophomores and a bump up from the 195-pound class to the 220-pound division.
“I was fine cutting to 195, because if you love what you do, it doesn’t feel like hard work, and I love what I do,” he said. “Having said that, 220 is so much more comfortable. I was eating like 1,500 calories a day at 195. I got up to 236 this offseason by eating 6,000 to 7,000 calories a day. That was a lot better.”
Here are a few of Knipe’s favorite things, as well as his ideal groups with which to eat dinner and survive a zombie apocalypse, and the five items he would take with him on a deserted island:
Favorite Movie: “The Count of Monte Cristo.”
Favorite TV Show: “Avatar: The Last Airbender.”
Favorite Cartoon: “Pokémon.”
Favorite Band/Artist: Frank Sinatra.
Favorite Song: “My Way” by Frank Sinatra.
Favorite Book: “To Kill A Mockingbird” by Harper Lee.
Favorite Team: West Carteret wrestling.
Favorite Athlete: Jordan Burroughs.
Favorite Vacation: Orlando, Fla.
Favorite Hobby: Watching clinical psychology lectures.”
Favorite Subject: Health science.
Favorite Quote: “A man cannot remake himself without suffering, for he is the sculptor and the marble.” – Alexis Carrel.
Favorite Food: Chicken.
Favorite Drink: Milo’s Zero Calorie Sweet Tea.
Favorite Restaurant: Floyd’s.
Favorite Season: Wrestling season.
Favorite Sports Memory: “Qualifying for states in my sophomore year.”
Favorite Teacher: Mr. Michael McGinn.
Favorite Sport: Wrestling.
Favorite Pre-Game/Post-Game Ritual: “Assisted warmup with Skyler Oxford.”
Favorite Website/App: Crunchyroll.
Favorite Follow on Social Media: Jordan B. Peterson.
Ideal Dinner Guest List: Jordan B. Peterson, Marcus Aurelius, H.P. Lovecraft, Julius Caesar and Dan Gable.
Ideal Group to Survive a Zombie Apocalypse: Skyler Oxford, John Shultz, Dylan Shirley, Ashton McRoberts, Nathan Hughes and coach Eric Frazier.
Items For A Deserted Island: A good book, survival machete, fire starter, shovel, a large pot.
