OCEAN — After opening its football season with a 3-0 record, the Croatan football team has dropped its last two contests, including a 31-21 outcome to visiting Beddingfield on Friday.
The Cougars took a 14-13 lead into halftime, but the Bruins turned up the gas after intermission, outscoring the home team 18-7.
Beddingfield improved its record to 2-3.
The Bruins lit up the scoreboard first in the opening quarter on a 9-yard rushing touchdown by Desmond Wooten. Chris Aquilera made good on the point-after-touchdown (PAT) kick for a 7-0 lead.
Beddingfield widened the scoring margin to 13-0 in the second period on a 42-yard touchdown pass from quarterback to Taevon Edwards to Samuel Finch. The PAT failed.
After that, it was all Croatan on the scoring end until the halftime horn. Quarterback Easton Taylor first found paydirt on a 65-year rushing TD, followed by a missed PAT.
Then with under a minute to go before halftime, running back Andrew Boucher scampered for a 19-yard TD, followed by a two-point rush by Weston Thomas to give the Cougars a 14-13 halftime edge.
Beddingfield certainly turned the tide in the second half with three straight touchdowns by Finch on a 37-yard run, a 15-yard TD pass from Finch to Jamauris Howard and Wooten on a 25-yard rushing TD. All three conversion attempts failed.
Croatan did get the last hurrah into the end zone on a 6-yard pass from Taylor to Grant Flynn. Kannon McBride followed with a PAT boot.
The Cougars will open 3A Coastal Conference play this coming Friday, but it won’t get any easier when they travel to White Oak, which is 4-1 overall, 1-0 in conference. Beddingfield will also open conference play in the 2A Neuse with a trip to winless Goldsboro (0-5).
