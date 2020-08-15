CARTERET COUNTY — There is only one certain thing in high school sports right now – nothing is certain.
Will there be a season? What will it look like? How will recruitment be affected? Are sports essential in a time like this?
There are a lot of questions without right or wrong answers during this time but questions that still deserve to be asked.
The News-Times asked those questions, plus a few more, to a group of senior student-athletes from all three high schools. Below is a question-and-answer conversation with players and runners who will be on the prep sports front if and when it resumes.
Those student-athletes are: West Carteret cross country runners Sydney Eure, Josh Marsen and Morgan Mason; West football player Frank Eastman; West soccer players Jackson Westbrook and Junior Parker; East soccer player Jack Nowacek; and Croatan volleyball players Shelby Waltrip and AnnMarie Benson.
What is your biggest sports concern right now?
Sydney Eure: “I’m really curious when the season is going to start and what it’s going to entail. I’ve heard a lot about places moving their fall sports to March or January. Our first month of competing is already gone, so I have to wonder, is September going to be a thing? If our school changes to online, what happens to sports? These are questions no one has answers to.”
Jackson Westbrook: “I’m hoping we’re actually going to have a season. That’s the biggest concern right now. It’s the biggest year. You work towards this for four years. And if you don’t play, how do colleges see anything? It’s tough not knowing what’s going on.”
Morgan Mason: “I’m really hoping we have somewhat of a season. I really like cross country and the people I’m running with, and I’d be sad to miss out on those memories. It would also be tough if I worked so hard leading up to it and then didn’t get the chance to compete as a senior. Like there was no point to it.”
AnnMarie Benson: “I really am trying to be optimistic about everything. I’m hoping for the best, but I want to play it safe and make sure everyone stays healthy through it all. I definitely want a season but not if it leads to unhealthy players.”
Josh Marsen: “I’m super apprehensive. It’s really weird like it is for everyone else, because we don’t know what’s going to happen. Every week, we hear something new is going to happen. It keeps changing, and it’s never what we expect. If it gets bad enough in places like Charlotte and Raleigh, it’s going to get shut down at the state level. And that’s fair, but it affects us here too, which is difficult.”
Shelby Waltrip: “I just really hope there is a season. I love playing volleyball, and I don’t want to miss it. I didn’t realize how much I’d miss being with the girls and being part of something in person. I’ve never had a full-time summer job before because I haven’t had time and now that I do. I’m finding that I really love being part of a team, and I miss my team. I miss my girls.”
Frank Eastman: “I just wish we had more information on what our football season is going to look like. Our coaches have reassured us that they will do everything they can to make sure we have a football season. Personally, the COVID pandemic has really affected how I train. It's very hard to practice as a lineman when you can't have a live opponent to work with.”
Junior Parker: “Honestly, I'm just ready to get on the field. I've been going to the field and shooting and running getting ready for the season. I just hope I'll get a chance to play soon. I understand that we may not have a season, but I will keep my head up and hope that we will be able to play soon.”
What was your reaction when you found out fall sports could be at risk?
Frank Eastman: “My first reaction to the uncertainty was that I was scared because I didn't want to lose my senior year of football. I have worked very hard for the past six years of my football career and don't want it to end so soon. But as I thought about it, I was understanding about the fact that our season has been pushed back because I knew it would be safer for the players and our community. Also, I know my coaches will do everything they can to let us have our last season of high school football.”
Shelby Waltrip: “I’m lucky that I don’t have someone in my family who is high-risk, but I know I’d feel differently if I had someone close by who was more at risk of getting seriously sick from this. Even as an athlete, I don’t see as high a risk if me or a teammate were to get it. My biggest concern isn’t one of us, but for the other people we could give it to.”
Jack Nowacek: “I would definitely like to play if possible, but we have a responsibility to be really careful as athletes moving forward. Within high school, athletes set a bit of an example. People look up to athletes. So, I think we have a responsibility to the school and the community to not only help keep everyone safe, but that we can still participate in activities.”
Sydney Eure: “The thought hadn’t even come across my mind, that my senior year could be impacted. I have to wonder now, have I run my last cross country race? Have I sat in the student section for football games for the last time?”
Morgan Mason: “I was sad I couldn’t run spring track, but I thought, ‘At least those seniors got to have a fall season.’ I thought even then that it was a possibility I wouldn’t have a fall season, or more, this year.”
When COVID-19 began in March, was there ever a concern that fall sports would be affected?
Shelby Waltrip: “I thought when we left that Friday (March 13) and they said we’d be back in three weeks, that we would be back in three weeks and just carry on with the season. And then we never went back to school. I thought it was going to be over by June or that it wasn’t going to be that big of a deal, but it turned out to be bigger than I thought it ever would be.”
AnnMarie Benson: “Back then, we just thought of this as the flu. We’d be out of school for a month and then we’d be back. We definitely weren’t thinking about volleyball. Now, we’re concerned for the whole year. It would be heartbreaking to lose my junior and senior (spring) seasons.”
Jack Nowacek: “When it popped up, I knew it was spreading quickly. I immediately thought about the next school year, and I was in the middle of an epidemiology class. We got to look at the mechanics of the virus’ spread. It was something that definitely broadened my perspective.”
How has COVID-19 already affected your training and development?
Josh Marsen: “The spring and summer training kind of melded together. It’s made for some odd training and my body didn’t get the typical break it did between the two periods. It’s odd thinking about the duration of the season ahead, what it might be and how your training should adhere to it.”
Jackson Westbrook: “It’s easier to deal with the lack of training as a senior because I already know what to do. It’d probably be harder as a younger player. I think it’s going to be hard for freshmen and sophomores who don’t drive yet. They’ll have to find rides to and from practice since they won’t be waiting after school.”
Sydney Eure: “This has definitely been my most intensive summer of training. I’ve worked so hard to get my times down and get in shape. I’m losing motivation now, though, with more doubt about the season. Not a lot of people have been coming to practice lately. I think a lot of them are doubting there’s going to be a season, so they’re wondering if it’s even worth it.”
How would you feel about competing only against county teams or another alternative?
Shelby Waltrip: “At this point, I would be fine with playing intra-mural school games. Anything to play the sport I love.”
Josh Marsen: “Running through some kind of virtual process would be better than nothing. It wouldn’t be ideal, but right now, nothing is ideal and something is better than nothing. As it stands, I’d rather do that than not race at all. County meets would be kind of fun. I think we know each other better. It’d be better competition but with some personal rivalries attached to it.”
Morgan Mason: “There has been talk of doing virtual races, but running alone is not the same at all. I definitely run better when I have people I have to pass. I’d rather have teams run on different days, if that’s possible. It’s better than nothing and it’s better than virtual meets. As long as I have people there running with me.”
How would a lack of a season affect college recruitment for you or others?
Morgan Mason: “I feel like having a season would definitely help my times, which I’d need to do if I want to run in college.”
Jack Nowacek: “I think it’s the athletes who play soccer or football where there sometimes aren’t numbers directly associated with them. You have to look at tape and play style. I think they’re going to have a worse time of it.”
Sydney Eure: “If a coach sees you constantly dropping times and then you don’t get your last season, I think most coaches will understand.”
Are student-athletes discussing COVID and how it might affect sports?
AnnMarie Benson: “The conversations are mostly about what’s happening currently and not so much what could be in the future. We’re trying to focus on our workouts and training. There are so few answers, it makes it hard to ask any questions.”
Jack Nowacek: “I haven’t really seen a dialogue between the student-athletes, but I think that’s mostly because of a lack of physical togetherness. Out of sight, out of mind kind of thing. I think the conversations will pick up when we’re back together more often.”
Are sports essential?
Jackson Westbrook: “I think sports are essential. They get kids active and fit, get them involved in activities.”
Junior Parker: “I think some sports are essential, depending on the danger to the community due to COVID, along with what they do to help the school with money. I think they have to add up the pros and cons to each sport and do them safely.”
Frank Eastman: “I do believe sports are something that should be essential. Sports don't just teach you have to throw a football or kick a soccer ball but also teach you valuable lessons about life, like working with others, gaining responsibility and having leadership on and off the field.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.