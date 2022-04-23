CARTERET COUNTY — There are only a few weeks left in the high school spring sports regular season, with several county teams poised to enter the state playoffs in strong positions.
Here is a breakdown of where each county baseball, softball, girls soccer, and boys and girls lacrosse teams stand in their respective conferences and playoff races after the Easter break:
BASEBALL
The West Carteret baseball team currently leads the 3A Coastal Conference with a 6-0 record.
The Patriots are 12-5 overall and ranked No. 10 in the 3A east division per the N.C. High School Athletic Association RPI ratings. There are no other Coastal teams ranked in the top 20.
At 5-1 in the conference, Croatan is only one game behind the Patriots for the lead in the Coastal. The Cougars lost to West 10-3 on April 12 but will have another crack at a tie for first place on May 5 in Morehead City. Currently, the 9-7-1 Cougars overall are ranked No. 24 in the 3A east.
East Carteret is only 3-10 overall, but it is in third place in the 1A/2A Coastal Plains Conference with a 3-3 record. The Mariners have a better shot at a playoff spot than most as the only 2A team in the split conference, but they are ranked No. 40 in the 2A east, and the postseason brackets only include 32 teams.
The baseball state playoffs will begin on Tuesday, May 10.
SOFTBALL
The East softball team is having another banner season, currently ranked No. 5 in the 2A east division with a 14-3 record and tied for first in the 1A/2A Coastal Plains at 5-1.
As the only 2A team in the conference, the Mariners are a lock to enter the postseason as one of the top eight teams.
West is also a highly-ranked team in the 3A east at No. 8 with a 9-6 overall record. The Patriots are in second place in the 3A Coastal Conference with a 4-1 record, a half-game back from Richlands (5-1). West split with the Wildcats already and could finish the season tied for the league title.
Croatan is currently 2-8 overall and in fifth place of the Coastal with a 1-5 record. The playoffs are still an outside shot for the Cougars, who are ranked No. 30 in the 3A east.
The softball state playoffs will start on Tuesday, May 10.
GIRLS SOCCER
The Croatan and West girls soccer teams have almost the same overall records at 4-3-2 and 4-3-4, respectively, but the Cougars are in first place of the 3A Coastal and the Patriots are in fifth.
Croatan leads the league with a 3-0-1 record, its tie against West on April 12. The RPI ratings have the Cougars ranked No. 8 in the 3A east. The only conference team with a better ranking is Swansboro at No. 7.
The Patriots are ranked No. 18 in the 3A east, one of five Coastal teams ranked in the top 25. They are 0-2-1 against the league so far this season.
The 1A/2A Coastal Plains Conference only has two teams this season, giving East a solid chance at winning the league title. It already defeated Southside 9-0 for a 1-0 start. The 3-3-2 Mariners are currently ranked No. 15 in the 2A east.
The girls soccer state playoffs will start on Saturday, May 14.
BOYS LACROSSE
The Croatan boys lacrosse team is having a breakout year, ranked No. 4 in the 1A/2A/3A east division with a 7-3 record. The Cougars are also in second in their conference at 4-2, trailing only First Flight, the No. 2 team in the division.
West is 1-8 overall and 0-6 in the conference this season, currently ranked No. 20 in the division.
The boys lacrosse state playoffs will begin on Tuesday, May 3.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Croatan has the only girls lacrosse team in the county, and it is having a solid season with a 9-6 overall record and a 4-2 record in the conference.
There is only one division for all classifications in the eastern region, so the Cougars are ranked No. 19. The only other ranked team in their conference is No. 21 First Flight.
The girls lacrosse state playoffs will begin on Tuesday, May 3.
