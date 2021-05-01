There have been a ton of pandemic-related songs that went viral over the last year, but Future’s “Mask Off” was always a favorite.
Now it seems more than relevant. As in, it’s time to take the masks off. Yes, I’m the guy that wrote in this very column a few weeks ago that we should keep wearing them at sports events out of respect for the student-athletes who have to do the same.
But no more.
Now that the Center for Disease Control and the state have relaxed the mask mandate outdoors, it’s time to rip those things off when we’re outside at sporting events.
Don’t worry, the N.C. High School Athletic Association lifted the mandate Friday for student-athletes playing outdoor sports, so we’ll all be in the same boat.
After six months of wearing masks at sports events, the timing feels right. The contact sports are pretty much gone, leaving only girls soccer, tennis, golf, baseball, softball and track and field, all of which are pretty inherently socially distanced.
The exception is wrestling, but ironically, masks won’t be required during actual bouts, so the narrative still tracks.
Now, what does this mean for our county sports? It’s complicated, mostly because mask enforcement has been minimal in this county for months. Fans have long since ditched them without worry of administrative admonishment, and only certain officials really stress the student-athletes wearing of them over the nose and mouth. Coaches have been the most consistent at wearing them.
However, the state playoffs have been a different animal. Boys soccer and football playoff games featured really strict mask enforcement, forcing some teams to readjust to the practice all over again.
Now, though, if the mandate is lifted, teams can once again breathe freely in the postseason. That’s more important than ever as spring temperatures continue to climb and humidity starts to set in.
The changing COVID-19 landscape at the local sports level is really encouraging. Youth sports have already seen the mask mandate lifted. It feels like we’re about to exit a long tunnel that began last March when a two-week hiatus from sports turned into a global pandemic that stopped sports in its tracks for months.
With all of the structural changes still in place with prep sports – such as truncated regular seasons and thinned-out playoff fields – it won’t feel truly normal until next school year, but this is a start.
