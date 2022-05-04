PINEY GREEN — The Croatan softball team came alive at the plate Friday in a 12-4 road win over White Oak.
The Cougars (3-10 overall) rattled off 13 hits, including five for extra bases, in a win that snapped a seven-game losing streak. Croatan is 2-6 in the 3A Coastal Conference after the win.
Abi Jensen led the way on offense, hitting 3-for-3 and scoring a run. Bailey Cannon hit 2-for-5 with a double, 2 RBIs and a run. Chloe Hunsinger had the big hit of the night with a homer in the seventh inning. She hit 2-for-2 on the night with two runs scored.
Haigan McNeil, Ava Morris and Olivia Thompson each had two hits and a double apiece. McNeil drove in two runs, Morris scored three and Thompson had one RBI.
White Oak’s leading hitter was Kayley Whitcomb with a home run in the fourth inning.
Thompson pitched the full game for Croatan. She struck out eight and walked two, allowing just four hits and two earned runs.
Haley Patton was the losing pitcher for the Vikings, finishing with a 9.33 ERA with 10 strikeouts and six walks.
Croatan will face West Carteret (13-7 overall) on the road Thursday to finish its regular season schedule.
Here are results of the game:
VARSITY SOFTBALL
Team R H E
Croatan……....030 215 1 - 12 13 2
White Oak.....110 100 1 - 4 4 4
WP – Thompson
LP – Patton
Croatan leading hitters: Jensen 3-3, run; Cannon 2-5 (2B), 2 RBIs, run; Hunsinger 2-2 (HR), 2 runs; McNeil 2-3 (2B), 2 RBIs, run; Morris 2-4 (2B), RBI, 3 runs; Thompson 2-5 (2B), RBI.
White Oak leading hitters: Whitcomb 1-3 (HR), RBI, run; Davis 1-2, run; Patton 1-3 (2B), RBI; Deering 1-3.
