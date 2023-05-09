PINEY GREEN — West Carteret earned identical 6-0 girls soccer wins over White Oak this season with the last victory coming Friday night.
The Patriots then beat Croatan 2-1 on Monday in the regular season finale and are 7-1 in their last eight games, upping their record to 8-2 in the 3A Coastal Conference and 14-5-1 overall.
West took a 5-0 lead into halftime versus White Oak before scoring one goal in the second half.
Sam Huber went for two goals and two assists to give her 19 goals and 12 assists on the season.
Mary Neal Rowland also had two goals.
Sasha Baker and Ava Johnson scored one goal apiece.
Ella Graham, Aubrey McCall, Taylor Hicks and Ruby Parker each had an assist.
Chloe Dunn posted five saves.
