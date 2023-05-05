BEAUFORT — A season sweep of Pamlico in the final week of the regular season gave East Carteret sole possession of second place in the 1A/2A Coastal Plains Conference baseball standings.
The Mariners (15-8 overall) moved to 8-2 in the league while the Hurricanes (12-11) fell to 6-4.
Northside-Pinetown (17-4) won the conference with a 9-1 record.
East beat Pamlico 3-0 on Thursday after taking a 5-4 win on Tuesday.
Freshman Bryan Hadder pitched a shutout in the rematch, striking out three, allowing five hits and no walks in seven innings.
He was also one of three players to register a hit. Eli Jenkins hit a double and drove in two runs. Alex Doans delivered the other hit.
The Mariners were trailing 3-0 in the first meeting with the Hurricanes when Jacob Nelson delivered a two-run home run to pull his team within a run.
Nelson closed the game on the mound after his team took the lead, striking out two and walking none in a hitless 2/3 inning.
Jenkins gave up one hit in 2 1/3 innings while striking out three and walking one.
East stole eight bases with Nelson swiping three and Darren Piner taking two.
Piner had a hit and an RBI.
Doans posted two hits, and Lukas Styron had a hit and scored a run.
The Mariners finished the season on a three-game winning streak, including a 20-5 victory at Ocracoke (7-7) during the previous weekend.
East scored 10 runs in the first inning in the five-inning mercy rule contest.
Nelson went 3-for-3 with a double, four RBIs and four runs.
Rylan Bates went 2-for-3 with an RBI and two runs, and Doans went 2-for-3 with three RBIs and two runs.
Brody Nelson had a triple, two RBIs and two runs, Piner had a hit, RBI and two runs, and Hadder had a hit, RBI and a run.
The Mariners registered 11 stolen bases with Jacob Nelson swiping four and Bates taking three.
Jacob Nelson had two strikeouts in one inning of work on the mound.
Tanner Goodwin gave up a hit and two walks while striking out one in one inning.
