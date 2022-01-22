OCEAN — The Croatan boys and girls basketball teams both lost at home to Richlands on Thursday.
The boys team was defeated 74-44, dropping to 1-12 on the season. The girls lost 47-30, slipping to 2-9.
Both teams got a 3A Coastal Conference win over Dixon on Jan. 7, but they are each still in fifth place with a 1-3 record apiece.
In the girls game against the Wildcats (11-4), Croatan had an excellent second quarter, outscoring the visitors 15-10 but were outscored 37-15 in the other three periods.
Ginger Hayden scored 12 to lead the team in scoring. Almost all of her points came from the foul line, where she finished 10-of-14 as part of a 15-of-22 team effort. The junior also recorded a double-double with 10 rebounds.
Other top performers were Caroline McAloon with six points and four rebounds, and Jill Chapman with five points.
Richlands’ top scorers were Mallory Foy with a game-high 22 points and Talia Feathers with 13. The Wildcats are currently tied with West Carteret for the lead in the conference at 4-0.
There was no scoring information available from the boys game.
The Cougars will play at Swansboro on Tuesday.
