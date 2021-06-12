DEEP RUN — The East Carteret wrestling team wrapped up the regular season on Wednesday with a tri-meet at South Lenoir.
The Mariners (8-14) defeated South Lenoir 38-24 and fell to C.B. Aycock 42-27. They will travel to Rosewood on Tuesday for the 1A east regional individual tournament.
Six weight classes were decided by forfeit against South Lenoir, but East went 5-3 in those decided on the mat. Three were won via pin, including Shane Hatfield (18-4) over Anthony Mejia in 2:05 at 145 pounds, Antonio Wallace (8-11) over Moctezuma Ayala in 33 seconds at 195 and heavyweight Hayden Williams (4-0) over Adam Turner in 3:17.
Ronan Carletta (17-3) captured a 16-0 technical fall over Hayden Zeagler in 2:13, while Jathan Parker (18-1) won a 14-9 decision over Tristan Reyes at 170.
Carletta’s win was a special one, his 100th with the program.
Steve Gill (14-7), Carletta, Parker and Williams all racked up wins on the mat against C.B. Aycock. Gill won a tight 4-2 decision over Mikhael Reser at 132 pounds, Carletta pinned Kevin Dickerson in 1:46 at 152, Parker pulled off a quick 23-second pin over Dawson Sauls at 170 and Williams put Cohen Ezzell’s shoulders to the mat in 1:59 at 285.
Here are results of the dual:
East Carteret 38, South Lenoir 24
106 – Double forfeit.
113 – Chris Haro (SL) win by forfeit.
120 – Wyatt Reavis (SL) pin Oliver Prygodzinski (EC), 0:40.
126 – Double forfeit.
132 – Steve Gill (EC) win by forfeit.
138 – Double forfeit.
145 – Shane Hatfield (EC) pin Anthony Mejia (SL), 2:05.
152 – Ronan Carletta (EC) tech fall Hayden Zeagler (SL), 16-0, 2:13.
160 – Alex Flores (SL) pin Nery Resendiz-Garcia (EC), 1:59.
170 – Jathan Parker (EC) dec. Tristan Reyes (SL), 14-9.
182 – Israel Haro (SL) pin Luke Cordier (EC), 1:27.
195 – Antonio Wallace (EC) pin Moctezuma Ayala (SL), 0:33.
220 – Daniel White (EC) win by forfeit.
285 – Hayden Williams (EC) pin Adam Turner (SL), 3:17.
------------------
C.B. Aycock 42, East Carteret 27
106 – Double forfeit.
113 – Veronika Quinn (A) win by forfeit.
120 – Jaden Bevell (A) pin Oliver Prygodzinski (EC), 0:44.
126 – Rusty Davis (A) win by forfeit.
132 – Steve Gill (EC) dec. Mikhael Reser (A), 4-2.
138 – Omar Tucker (A) dec. Shane Hatfield (EC), 5-4.
145 – Josiah Hynes (EC) win by forfeit.
152 – Ronan Carletta (EC) pin Kevin Dickerson (A), 1:46.
160 – Keegan Hudson (A) dec. Nery Resendiz-Garcia (EC), 9-5.
170 – Jathan Parker (EC) pin Dawson Sauls (A), 0:23.
182 – Chance Sauls (A) pin Luke Cordier (EC), 0:48.
195 – William Carter (A) pin Antonio Wallace (EC), 2:36.
220 – Turner Bass (A) win by forfeit.
285 – Hayden Williams (EC) pin Cohen Ezzell (A), 1:59.
