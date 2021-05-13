PINEHURST — Jenna Rutledge tied for third Tuesday at the 1A/2A girls golf state championship.
The East Carteret junior placed in the top 10 for the second year in a row, improving on last year’s seventh-place standing by shooting 77 at Pinehurst No. 8.
She tied with Hayesville’s Jala Stamey in the 45-player event.
Pine Lake Prep’s Carolina Johnson was the runner-up with a 76.
First Flight’s Katherine Schuster, a Clemson commit, won her fourth straight state championship by shooting the only under-par round in the field with a 70.
She joined former Athens Drive star Jennifer Chang as the only girls to win four individual state golf titles.
Chang, a two-time All-American at Southern Cal, is now a junior and one of the top golfers in the country. She is ranked among the top 15 amateurs in the world.
Croatan placed fifth in the six-squad team competition.
The Cougars shot 305 to finish ahead of Raleigh Charter at 326.
Karson Cieslak gave Croatan its top finisher with a 97 to tie for 30th. Caroline Harvey shot 99 to take 35th, and Parker Marion shot 109 to end up 43rd.
West Lincoln held off Pine Lake Prep by a 10-shot margin in a 257-267 score to win its first team state title, thanks to consistent play from their top three.
Leah Matney led West Lincoln with an 85, which was good for a tie for 18th.
Teammates Reese Coltrane and Laycee Hoffman finished right on her heels with a pair of 86 scores to end up in a four-way tie for 20th.
Newton-Conover was third with 269, followed by Oak Grove with 271.
