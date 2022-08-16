BEAUFORT — East Carteret provided encouraging signs Friday night in its lone football scrimmage of the preseason.
The Mariners shut out the North Wake Saints in a 12-0 victory.
“I think the guys did a great job,” East coach B.J. Frazier said. “It was a great test, and that is what we wanted. We couldn’t get to the scrimmage on Wednesday at Havelock because we had too many injuries, so I’m glad we were able to get this in.”
Four offensive linemen were out a few days earlier, causing East to cancel its participation in a four-team scrimmage at Havelock. Half of them were back against North Wake.
Among those counted on to perform well on the line this year are Jacob West and Vaughn Brice.
“We’ve got some good beef up front,” Frazier said. “Those two are both over 300 pounds, so if we can get some guys following them toting the rock, we will be good.”
Following those two often will be quarterback Jacob Nelson who returns after sitting out last season with a shoulder injury. He played running back as a sophomore and will look to gain most of his yards on the ground again as the Mariners move on from an arial spread attack.
“I feel better about us transitioning to a new offense and not throwing it as much,” Frazier said. “We’ll develop the passing attack, but we have to establish the run. We can’t have games where we can’t run the ball. It’s good to have Jacob back out here. That helps our team a lot.”
Nelson had a number of long runs versus the Saints and hit basketball standout Shamel Baker on a 40-yard pass to set up the team’s second touchdown, a short plunge by Antonio Bryant.
Alex Doans scored the first touchdown of the scrimmage on a similar short-yardage run.
Perhaps even more importantly, East stopped the run.
“That team came in and hit us in the mouth, which was good,” Frazier said. “It was good to see who we are, because we struggled stopping the run in years prior.”
Daniel White and Brody Nelson were among those leading the charge on defense from their end positions.
East hosted a North Wake squad featuring high school and postgraduate players, which went 5-6 overall and 1-2 in the Greater Piedmont Conference last fall.
“That school is very unique,” Frazier said. “They have a 14-and-under team, a JV team, a varsity team and a prost-grad team. They have some guys over there who could be in college, but they’re taking a prost-grad year.”
The Mariners went 4-6 overall and 3-2 in the 1A/2A Coastal Plains Conference last season to finish third in the six-team league. They feature a roster of 38, but most of those 27 standing on the sidelines on Friday nights will be junior varsity players.
“That is one of the reasons we want to run the ball and control the game,” Frazier said. “We want to slow it down because we’re short on numbers. But these guys love each other, and we haven’t had that in a while. It is good to see. They are coming together, doing more together as a team. I love it. They are more cohesive, and we need that.”
