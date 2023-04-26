NEWPORT — The Croatan boys tennis team capped its regular season schedule with one more shutout Thursday, defeating Richlands 9-0 at Fort Benjamin Park.
Only one point was allowed in five of the six singles matchups, and all six singles netters won straight-set victories to help the Cougars finish 14-2 overall and second in the 3A Coastal Conference at 8-2.
Richlands dropped to 2-8 overall and in conference play with the loss.
Ty Nickson at No. 1 singles, Jack Balog at No. 3, Ian Balog and No. 4 and Ryan Dweikat at No. 5 singles all shut out their opponents 6-0, 6-0. Jack Balog put up the best individual record for the team this season at 15-0.
Lane Hartman at No. 2 defeated Jesse Osborne 6-1, 6-0, and Collins Eckart at No. 6 beat Antonio Ross 6-1, 7-5.
Two of the three doubles teams for Croatan also achieved 8-0 shutout sets, including Jack Melton and Eugene Wilson at No. 1 over Davis Benedict and Logan Collura-Repp, and Kirill Hadley and Harry Georgiadis at No. 3 over Christian Cazares and Antonio Ross.
Nathan Kahramanovic and Dylan Tradewell defeated Joshua Miller and Garrett Dunninger 8-3.
The Coastal tournament is slated for Wednesday at Fort Benjamin Park and the dual team playoffs will start on Wednesday, May 3.
Here are results of the match:
Croatan 9, Richlands 0
Singles
No. 1: Ty Nickson (C) def. Davis Benedict (R), 6-0, 6-0.
No. 2: Lane Hartman (C) def. Jesse Osborne (R), 6-1, 6-0.
No. 3: Jack Balog (C) def. Garrett Dunninger (R), 6-0, 6-0.
No. 4: Ian Balog (C) def. Logan Collura-Repp (R), 6-0, 6-0.
No. 5: Ryan Dweikat (C) def. Christian Cazares (R), 6-0, 6-0.
No. 6: Collins Eckart (C) def. Antonio Ross (R), 6-1, 7-5.
Doubles
No. 1: Jack Melton/Eugene Wilson (C) def. Benedict/Collura-Repp (R), 8-0.
No. 2: Nathan Kahramanovic/Dylan Treadwell (C) def. Joshua Miller/Dunninger (R), 8-3.
No. 3: Kirill Hadley/Harry Georgiadis (C) def. Cazares/Ross (R), 8-0.
