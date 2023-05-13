ROCKY MOUNT — West Carteret put a doubles team in the state tournament for the second straight season, and beat the same Fike team to do it.
A year after Rob Cummings and Adam Cummings defeated Dylan Skinner and Zachary Hill 6-3, 7-5 in the consolation final to take third in the 3A East regional, Adam Cummings and Moksh Thakore earned an epic comeback win over the Fike duo to finish second.
Trailing 5-1 in the second set of the semifinal after losing the first, they saved six match points to prevail 6-7 (4-7), 7-6 (7-4), 6-1 at Sunset Park in Rocky Mount.
Cummings and Thakore went on to fall 6-0, 6-1 in the regional final to the First Flight doubles team of Anthony Vucinovic and J.J. Woerner to drop their first match of the season and move their record to 16-1.
They will next match up with Atkins’ Owen Anderson and Kathan Gandhi in the 3A state tournament at the Burlington Tennis Center.
Cummings and Thakore cruised to the semifinal of the regional with a 6-1, 6-1 victory over Northside-Jacksonville’s Khang Pham and Steven Le in the first round and a 6-2, 6-1 triumph over East Wake’s Zachary Simpson and Greyson Hirsch in the quarterfinal.
------------------
Croatan also took part in the 3A east regional.
Lane Hartman and Jack Melton fell to Fike’s Skinner and Hill 6-2, 6-0 in the doubles first round.
Jack Balog lost a 6-1, 6-0 contest to South Central’s Henry Austin in the first round of the singles bracket.
