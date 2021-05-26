CAMP LEJEUNE — The Croatan baseball team leveled its own offensive at Camp Lejeune on Friday with a 40-2 victory at the Devil Pups’ home field.
The Cougars (8-0) set the tone from the outset, starting the game with consecutive home runs from Jack Riley and Matt Lasater. They totaled 29 hits and only allowed one from the home team to uphold their undefeated streak in the 1A/2A Coastal 8 Conference.
The Cougars are ranked No. 3 in the 2A classification by MaxPreps.com. They are the No. 30-ranked team in the state across all classifications.
Croatan previously beat Lejeune 32-0 in the season opener.
Five Cougars – Sam Hamlin, Sam Hoy, Connor McLeod, Austin Odom and Lasater – put bat to ball three times, while Lasater led the way offensively with the dinger, a triple, two runs and six RBIs.
The biggest inning of the night for the Cougars was the third with 16 runs. Liam McFadden, Calvin Huffman, Bryce Cohel, McLeod, Hoy and Odom all drove in runs in the frame.
Hoy had four RBIs in the game, while McLeod, Hoy, Odom and Riley rounded the bases three times. Ryan Bellamy sent a third Croatan home run over the fence in the second inning.
Odom was the winning pitcher for the Cougars. The righthander allowed one hit and zero runs over one inning, striking out three and walking none.
Ben Awtry led Lejeune with one hit in two at-bats. He was also the losing pitcher with two earned runs allowed in 1 2/3 innings. The Devil Pups stole five bases in the game, with Tyler Shelton swiping two.
Croatan will travel to Richlands (2-6) on Thursday.
Here are results of the game:
VARSITY BASEBALL
Team R H E
Croatan……..89(16) 16 - 40 29 1
Lejuene……..00 0 11 - 2 1 10
WP – Odom
LP – Awtry
Croatan leading hitters: Hamlin 3-3, RBI, 2 runs; Hoy 3-4, 4 RBIs, 3 runs; Lasater 3-3 (HR, 3B), 6 RBIs, 2 runs; McLeod 3-4, 3 RBIs, 3 runs; Odom 3-6 (2B), 3 RBIs, 3 runs; R. Bellamy 2-3 (HR), 2 RBIs, 2 runs; Michalowicz 2-2, 2 runs; Riley 2-2 (HR), 2 RBIs, 3 runs; O. Bellamy 1-3 (3B), 2 RBIs, run; Boyette 1-1, RBI, run; Huffman 1-1, 3 RBIs, 3 runs; McCray 1-5, RBI, 2 runs; Miller 1-2, run; Marquez Munoz 1-3, RBI, 2 runs; Register 1-4 (2B), RBI, 2 runs; Whalen 1-2, RBI, 3 runs.
Lejeune leading hitters: Awtry 1-2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.