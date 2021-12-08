OCEAN — The third winter track and field meet for Croatan went much like the first two with the Cougars sweeping both contests.
The boys team dominated again last week, scoring 175 points to pull away from second-place West Carteret with 84.
White Oak took third with 81, followed by Swansboro with 60, Southwest Onslow with 32, Dixon with 25 and Richlands with six.
The girls, missing big point producer Ginger Hayden, who was away at a basketball game, had a closer call than its earlier meets, putting up 113 points. West finished second with 98 points, followed by Swansboro with 88.
Dixon placed third with 64, followed by White Oak with 48, Richlands with 27 and Southwest Onslow with nine.
AJ Matas won two events for the boys, taking the high jump with a 6-foot leap and the shot put with a 47-07.5 push.
Croatan captured six more events, including the 1,600-meter relay in 3 minutes, 34 seconds and the 3,200-meter relay in 8:39.
Kenny Lombreglia took the 500 meters in 1:10, Sean Manning grabbed the top spot in the 1,000 meters in 2:53, and Colten Rodriguez crossed the line first in the 3,200 meters in 9:57.
Jack Daffron rounded out the winners with a top pole vault of 12-0.
The Cougars had six runner-up finishes.
Peyton Heath posted a 34-08 in the triple jump, Cooper Stephens toed the stripe in 39.28 in the 300 meters, Justin Wax clocked in at 1:15 in the 500 meters, Trey Austin put up a 3:05 time in the 1,000 meters, Will Rouse pushed the shot put 47-02.5, and the 1,600-meter relay team finished in 3:41.
Tyrese Cone took third in the 1,600 meters in 5:12, Nolan McGehee claimed third in the pole vault with an 8-05 vault, and Stephens added a third-place standing in the 55-meter hurdles in 9.55.
The girls team proved victorious in four events.
Audrey Kirkwood garnered first in the 500 meters in 1:23, Navaya Zales outran the pack in the 1,600 meters in 5:00, Cailin Ames pushed the shot put the farthest at 34-06.5, and the 1,600-meter relay team hit the tape in 4:18.
Runner-up finishers included Paige Merrell in the 55-meter hurdles in 9.65, Alyssia Trigleth in the 300 meters in 42.49, Cameran Ladd in the 500 meters in 1:28, Ayla Zales in the 1,000 meters in 3:36, and the 3,200-meter relay in 11:21.
Jadyn Melby took the pole vault with a 6-05 clearance.
WEST CARTERET
The Patriots earned four wins in the girls meet.
Alyssa Cooley continued to control the pole vault with a 9-05 vault, Grace Guilford timed in at 42.36 in the 300 meters, Tyler Collins took first in the high jump with a 5-04 clearance, and the 800-meter relay team time in at 1:52.
Kendall Preston supplied the team with its lone runner-up finish in the 55 meters in 7.46.
Third-place finishers included Sha-Niyah Gethers in the 55 meters in 7.76, Courtney Tyndall in the 300 meters in 26-07.5, Bella Counts in the 1,600 meters in 6:08 and the 1,600-meter relay team in 4:39.
Peyton Wheeler gave the Patriots their lone win in the boys meet with a victory in the 300 meters in 37.91. He also took second in the high jump with a 5-06 leap.
Other runner-up finishers included Hunter Guthrie in the high jump in 5-06, Colton Ellis in the pole vault with a 10-0 vault, Xavier Lehy in the 55-meter hurdles in 6.63, Seth Nelson in the 1,600 meters in 5:00 and the 800-meter relay team in 1:37.
Noah Munden placed third in the shot put with a 42-08 push, and Lukas Lewis took third in the 1,000 meters in 3:27.
