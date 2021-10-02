Sometimes in this job, you have to eat your words.
I wrote in June that I thought the 3A Coastal Conference would be the best soccer conference in the state. In particular, I thought the level of opposition for defending state champ Croatan would be top-shelf.
Recent history seemed to confirm that prediction. Among the boys and girls programs of Croatan, West Carteret, Swansboro, Dixon, White Oak and Richlands, 11 of the 12 had winning records and a slew of playoff wins over the last decade.
There were four state championships from the six teams over the last 10 years, including the last two 2A boys state champions. Croatan won in March and Dixon in fall 2019. The White Oak girls team won in 2012, and the Swansboro girls won in 2013. Swansboro was also a runner-up in 2014.
On the boys side, Croatan, Richlands, Dixon and Swansboro went into this season with the most momentum. The Cougars were ranked No. 1 in the 2A classification last season, Richlands was No. 3 in the 3A, Dixon No. 11 in 2A and Swansboro No. 22 in 3A.
Dixon came in as the most accomplished program from the new conference over the last decade. The Bulldogs went 145-49-12 (.733) with 20 playoff wins in that time. Swansboro was right behind them with a combined record of 123-61-17 (.654) and 10 playoff wins. The Pirates reached the fourth round in 2015 and 2016.
White Oak had gone 112-67-15 (.615) over the last 10 years, winning seven playoff games and reaching the fourth round in 2013.
Richlands had a 102-88-9 (.535) record with seven playoff wins and third-round berths in 2014 and 2015.
Then, during the offseason, Croatan lost some of its personnel from the state championship in the spring. All things seemed to point to a slugfest for the Cougars against some of the best programs in the eastern part of the state.
Fast forward to October, and it appears Croatan will run away with this conference. Dixon is down, Swansboro is down, Richlands is down, White Oak is down and West is on the rise but still not at conference championship level.
It has only been two games, but Croatan has absolutely crushed its Coastal opponents. It beat Dixon 5-1 on Tuesday and shut out White Oak 5-0 on Thursday. The Cougars host Swansboro on Tuesday, but after seeing the Pirates get outplayed in the first half against West, although winning 4-1, I’m not sure that game against Croatan will be as competitive as people think.
Who else could knock Croatan off its perch or come close to it? West is 6-3-1, Dixon 8-5, Richlands 7-5-1, Swansboro 7-5 and White Oak 4-9. Nothing in those numbers suggests the Cougars won’t win a second straight league title.
One of the Coastal coaches told me in the preseason that the conference would be down. I wasn’t sure if I could believe him, but he was right on the money. I really wanted to see a super-league, a night-after-night battle among programs in their prime. Right now, though, only one team is in their prime, and I don’t think anyone will challenge it for a title.
I’m not saying Croatan won’t lose a game or two. Swansboro, Dixon and Richlands still have the personnel to make a case, and I think the county rivalry factor could play into West’s favor when it hosts the Cougars on Tuesday, Oct. 12, but after watching Croatan dismantle White Oak without playing their “A” game, I don’t see any scenario where it doesn’t win the conference and book a top-seed ticket to the 3A state playoffs.
(Send comments or questions to zack@thenewstimes.com or follow him on Twitter @zacknally)
