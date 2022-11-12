Keep Pounding All-County Boys Soccer Team honors top 11 players from Croatan, West, East
-
- Updated
- 0
Video
Most Popular
Articles
- N.C. Supreme Court Democrats order forced money transfer for Leandro spending
- What sports and a loving, adopting Croatan family can do for a new kid on the block
- Clues sought following fatal hit and run in Newport
- Black GOP state House candidate files cease-and-desist over fake mugshot ad
- Area Death Notices - Nov. 5, 6 & 7
- UNOFFICIAL GENERAL ELECTION RESULTS - CARTERET (100.00% 26 out of 26)
- Republicans sweep 2022 midterm elections in Carteret County
- Scams running rampant in eastern North Carolina
- Rocket launch lights up morning sky
- Morehead City awarded $8.3 million for housing development
Images
Videos
Commented
- EDITORIAL: Liberty vs. lockdown; follow the science (34)
- No worse choice for president (30)
- LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Climate alarmists (17)
- EDITORIAL: “Strong as hell” metaphor; bad political messaging (17)
- LETTER TO THE EDITOR:Check out the whole package before you vote (16)
- LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Why Vote Republican? (16)
- Hospital reports increase in respiratory illnesses, encourages vaccinations, hygiene (15)
- LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Inflation: a few accurate facts (14)
- Commentary: Corporations are called out for support of The Big Lie (12)
- LETTER TO THE EDITOR: A clear and present danger (12)
- EDITORIAL: Democracy on the ballot? (11)
- Commentary: President’s performance has proved successful (11)
- National test scores show Government is failing also (10)
- Carteret County to receive $7.29 million from national opioid settlements (10)
- EDITORIAL: An Inflation Nation-The New Normal (10)
- Inflation: a few facts (10)
- County commissioners OK participation in ‘Operation Green Light’ for veterans (9)
- Commentary: Health care decisions best made by doctors (7)
- EDITORIAL: Election winners face a challenging victory (7)
- Beach commission gets briefing on planned offshore wind energy project that could impact county (6)
- EDITORIAL: Two-party system is failing the public (5)
- County Beach Commission wants to know about volume of sand in dunes, vegetation lines (3)
- Red Kettle campaign to begin (3)
- NC governor wants sales mandate for commercial trucks, vans (3)
- Veterans Day Parade canceled; other event slated for Nov. 5 (3)
- EDITORIAL: Drug settlement plans are missing an education detail (3)
- Votes tallied as election deadline looms (2)
- County schools continue to address math, reading loss due to COVID-19 (2)
- N.C. Supreme Court Democrats order forced money transfer for Leandro spending (2)
- Former East three-sport star Boudreaux played and later coached with humor, competitiveness (2)
- CRC to discuss shellfish farmers’ floating structures rules (2)
- LETTER TO THE EDITOR: We urgently need your help (2)
- WATERS Summit brings politicians, scientists together to discuss flood mitigation (2)
- Beaufort releases third quarter crime report, department update (2)
- Morehead City awarded $8.3 million for housing development (1)
- Judge sets steps for more NC disabled people to live at home (1)
- CCC Basic Law Enforcement Training facility improvements a welcome boost for agencies, students (1)
- US Border Patrol sending migrants to offices with no notice (1)
- Coastal Carolina Riverwatch sampling finds no PFAS in White Oak River (1)
- Shot fired at family home of N. Carolina US House candidate (1)
- Parker Honda donates to Hope Mission Ministries (1)
- US economy likely returned to growth last quarter (1)
- N.C. Gov. Cooper offers another $25K for information on Atlantic murders (1)
- County board approves leased space for growing sheriff’s office staff (1)
- Shepard Barbecue to be featured Nov. 4 on ‘DDD' (1)
- Scams running rampant in eastern North Carolina (1)
- CCC Manufacturing Day sparks career interests in middle school students (1)
- Runaway boat trailer causes power outages on Highway 24 in Morehead City (1)
- Work underway at new well site in Emerald Isle (1)
- Cedar Point board approves commercial site plans for Tractor Supply, CSP Extra Space Storage (1)
- Thomas temporarily blocks Graham testimony in Georgia (1)
- Corps policy has caused nonfederal dredging costs to soar (1)
- Afterschool programs enrich youth at Sunshine Lady Club of B&GCCP (1)
- HVAC unit fire causes evacuation of Beaufort Elementary (1)
- Intruder attacks Pelosi's husband, calling, 'Where is Nancy' (1)
- Online ‘ranking’ website names Pine Knoll Shores best place to retire in North Carolina (1)
- Officials: N. Carolina shooting suspect arrested, 4 wounded (1)
- Time for parents to take a chill pill at high school sports games (1)
- US storm survivors: We need faster money, less red tape (1)
- County voters head to the polls Tuesday, with no competition in local races (1)
- Jan. 6 panel subpoenas Trump, shows startling new video (1)
- 'Slow day:' Guard emails don't match Noem border 'war' talk (1)
- Kemp vs. Abrams II: Republican has incumbent advantage now (1)
- Everything to know to apply for student loan forgiveness (1)
- UNOFFICIAL GENERAL ELECTION RESULTS - CARTERET (100.00% 26 out of 26) (1)
- School board honors member for years of service (1)
- Teacher Building is funded: Historic structure at park (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.