MOREHEAD CITY — For two full seconds on Tuesday, no one in the West Carteret gym, not even the Patriots’ boys basketball team, knew how to react.
The scoreboard said West had just won the first-round playoff contest over Orange 66-64, but the three-point attempt from the visitors at the buzzer that narrowly rimmed out delayed celebration with stunned silence.
But the celebration did come, well deserved as it was. The No. 14-seeded Patriots (18-7) came into the 3A state playoffs having lost two of their last three games and four of their last seven, but they looked like a new team in the victory over No. 19 Orange (17-10).
“We’re back,” West coach Mark Mansfield said. “The playoffs are a new season. I feel like this team can beat anyone on any given night. We’ll need to shoot the ball well to keep advancing, and we have a tough road, but games like this make us better.”
The mantra from Mansfield Tuesday was “survive and advance.” To do that on Thursday in the second round, West will have to beat No. 3 Northern Nash (26-2), winner of a 2A/3A Big East Conference that includes three 20-win teams.
Northern Nash defeated No. 30 Croatan 68-45 in the first round.
The winner of the game on Thursday will face either No. 6 Seventy-First (25-2) or No. 22 Richlands in the third round on Saturday.
With the win, head coach Mark Mansfield improved his playoff record to 9-3 since taking over the position before the 2019-2020 season.
The possible game-winner from Orange at the buzzer was an unlikely end to a game that saw West lead by as much as 16 points in the third quarter.
The Patriots led by eight going into the fourth quarter and bumped it up to nine points with a three-pointer from Cason Collins and a putback from Worth Stack to answer two field goals from the visitors.
Then Orange went on a 9-2 run to cut the deficit to two points. They never erased it entirely, though, until there was less than a minute left on the game clock.
Thomas Loch scored on a jumper from the paint, and when the Patriots coughed up possession on the inbound pass, Freddy Sneed was there to scoop up the ball sink the layup to give his team a 64-63 lead.
Stack hit a layup to re-take the lead, and Orange missed its next look at the basket with four ticks on the clock. After a timeout, West made the inbound pass look easy with a coast-to-coast toss from Dylan McBride to Jaxon Whitaker.
Whitaker was fouled under the basket, and he sank one of his two free throw attempts to make it a 66-64 game. Orange only had two seconds to work with but made the most of it with the long shot from Coleman Cloer.
Cloer was the engine behind the Orange offense, finishing with a game-high 24 points. He sank three treys and shot 9-for-12 at the charity stripe.
“He’s going to be a gamer,” Mansfield said. “He’s got what it takes. The whole team is good. They’re well coached and they’re talented. We were fortunate to survive and advance.”
The Patriots were indeed fortunate all night. They started slow, missing their first eight attempts from the floor and shooting 38 percent in the first half, but they shot 65 percent from the floor in the second half and made the right moves in the right moments.
It was the kind of night where missed free throws turned into putbacks off the rebound, where bench players like Joel-le Hester came in to provide quality defense on Cloer, where Whitaker posterized an Orange player on one end of the court and blocked the same forward on the other end.
Six Patriots scored eight or more points in the game. Jaylen Hewitt led the scoring effort with 15 points, scoring nine of his 15 in the first quarter and pulling down five rebounds.
Stack posted a double-double with 14 points and 10 rebounds, Cummings had nine points, seven rebounds, four assists and three steals, and Whitaker scored nine. Collins scored eight points, and McBride tallied eight points and seven assists.
West only had two free-throw attempts in the first three quarters, missing both. It shot 4-for-6 at the line in the fourth.
Orange hit six three-pointers and shot 9-for-11 at the free-throw line in the second half.
Here are results of the game:
VARSITY BOYS
Orange................................ 10 13 18 23 - 64
West Carteret..................... 13 16 20 17 - 66
ORANGE (64) – Cloer 24, Wade 8, Penny 8, Poole 6, Seymour 5, Honeycutt 4, Corbett 4, Loch 3, Roberson 2.
WEST CARTERET (66) – Hewitt 15, Stack 14, Cummings 9, Whitaker 9, Collins 8, McBride 8, Jones 3.
