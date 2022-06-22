CHAPEL HILL — Cece Johnson continues to receive accolades after her phenomenal senior track and field season at East Carteret.
The jumper and sprinter, who has accepted athletic and academic scholarships to UNC Wilmington, was selected as a “Heart of a Champion” Award winner for her outstanding sportsmanship, overcoming adversity, and consistently going above and beyond expectations.
She was one of 19 student-athletes chosen for the honor by the N.C. High School Athletic Association.
The recognition is part of the program offered by the NCHSAA Student Services Division. N.C. Farm Bureau Mutual Insurance Company sponsors these awards.
Each of the NCHSAA member schools had the opportunity to nominate one male and one female student-athlete for the recognition.
The student-athletes must have participated in at least one varsity sport or activity, including cheerleading, during the 2021-2022 school year, have not been ejected from any contest, and must have demonstrated outstanding citizenship and sportsmanship during their high school careers.
The students filled out an application questionnaire, and then a school official, such as the principal or athletic director, also provided an evaluation.
Johnson earlier earned the Willie Bradshaw Memorial Endowed Scholarship from the NCHSAA.
She received $750 as one of 12 regional winners and then collected an additional $1,000 as one of two state award winners.
Farhan Siddiqui from Walter M. Williams High School won the scholarship on the male student-athlete side.
Johnson joined Andralyn Livingston to put together a spectacular performance at the 2A state track and field meet this past spring.
The duo combined to score 42.5 points and come within 5.5 points of winning a state crown as a two-athlete team.
They combined for five podium finishes and a team state runner-up spot at North Carolina A&T State University’s Truist Stadium on the Irwin Belk Track.
R-S Central claimed its first state title in program history with 48 points. Four Hilltoppers reached the podium to post most of their tally.
Oddly enough, East also came achingly close to a state championship when Johnson and Livingston were freshmen, falling two points short of Murphy at the 1A meet.
Johnson won the triple jump with a 36-foot, 7.25-inch leap.
Despite attempting the event for the first time a few weeks earlier, she finished third in the high jump with a 5-2 clearance.
She also took sixth in the long jump with a 17-0.5 leap.
Although a competitor on East Carteret teams, Johnson attended MaST (Marine Science and Technologies High School).
She shined in every facet of her high school career.
As a junior, she earned four medals at the 1A/2A Coastal 8 Conference track and field championship, added four more at the 1A regional and then grabbed two more at the 1A state meet.
Johnson won the long jump at the state meet with an 18-0 leap, which was more than half a foot longer than both her previous personal record entering the meet and the second-place state finisher.
She took bronze in the triple jump with a 34-10 leap.
Her freshman season saw her make a mark on the program right from the start as she joined Breah Taylor, Andralyn Livingston and Makayla Brazelton to win the 400-meter relay in 49.88 at the state meet. The quartet added a bronze in the 800-meter relay with a 1:46.82 finish.
Johnson helped East capture a regional team title and state runner-up finish.
She sported a 4.1 GPA and graduated with an associate degree in addition to a high school degree, volunteered at the Boys & Girls Club and was named the 2022 Boys & Girls Club of the Coastal Plains Youth of the Year.
