A team of powerlifters coached by Sports Center trainer Brittany Suplicki poses after competing in the second-ever Crystal Coast Classic at the gym’s Performance Zone loca-tion in Morehead City. Close to 40 competitors took place in the USA Powerlifting-sanctioned event. Left to right, are: front row, Janet Hasket, Melissa Rose and Brittany Suplicki; back row stand-ing, Daniel Suplicki, Zach Hoffman, Barbara Par-sons, Belinda Schultz, Julia Nichols, Nancy Montanino, Rachel Carrol and Jona-than Carroll. (Contributed photo)