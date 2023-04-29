MOREHEAD CITY — Dozens of powerlifters gathered at the Sports Center Performance Zone on Saturday, April 22 for the second-ever Crystal Coast Classic.
Organized by Sports Center trainer and USAPL national champion Brittany “Coach Biceps” Suplicki, the event is the only USA Powerlifting-sanctioned, drug-tested competition on the state’s coast.
Close to 40 competitors ranging from ages 13 to 70 and body types from petite to pumped tested their limits in the squat, bench press and deadlift at the Morehead City gym.
“It’s an event that we were really happy to bring to the area last year,” Suplicki said. “This one filled up fast, too, and I think everyone had a blast.”
Suplicki focused on hosting the event rather than competing in it, but she certainly has her own experience with the sport. The 31-year-old won a USA Powerlifting national championship in 2021 and earned a spot in the International Powerlifting Federation World Championships in Sweden later that year.
Suplicki had a team of 10 in place on Saturday competing in their own divisions, but there were many others at the event competing individually, some to set new personal records and others looking to qualify for USA Powerlifting nationals.
“It’s a sport anyone can partake in,” Suplicki said. “You just have to be able to squat, bench and deadlift to competition standards, which are different for everyone. This sport is truly accessible to all.”
Competitors had three attempts in the squat, bench press and deadlift to reach the highest number they can lift for one repetition. The scores from each lift, or the heaviest weights lifted in each category, are added together to give the lifter a total.
There was a total of seven female and five male categories competed for in the event.
The strongest per-pound male lifter was Jonathan Jones with a total score of 697.5. His best squat was 272.5 kg, his best bench press was 150 kg and his best deadlift was 275 kg.
The strongest per-pound female lifter was Katelyn Wagner with a score of 467.5. Her best squat was 195 kg, her best bench press was 85 kg and her best deadlift was 187.5 kg.
Behind the goal of bringing the sport to the area, though, the event is in place to encourage its growth. Many of the competitors there weren’t lifelong lifters, but rather new converts, people who recently discovered it and found their niche.
One of those competitors was Melissa Rose, a 45-year-old who only started powerlifting in 2020 and has since fallen in love with the sport.
“I had gotten in touch with Brittany to do some personal training, but then I kind of shifted over to more lifting,” Rose said. “And I just was very inspired and empowered by the whole process. I love being a part of it. I've never really competed in anything like this before.”
Rose was encouraged by the sport’s inclusivity and the support its enthusiasts were so quick to give.
“Everyone is just cheering you on, it doesn't matter how much you can lift really,” she said. “I mean, obviously, you want to do your best, but you're really competing against yourself.”
One thing that surprised even Suplicki was the number of female competitors in the event. The sport has been traditionally male dominated, but she has seen a recent shift toward a 50-50 split as more and more women discover the sport and find that it aligns with their athletic wants and needs.
“I think it's a good way to stay active,” Suplicki said. “And with women being more prone to losing bone and muscle mass with aging, it's a great way to fight back against that. And it's also pretty empowering, right? It’s something that pretty much anybody can get better at.”
Suplicki acknowledged that most don’t walk into a gym already strong, but commitment to a routine and a desire to get stronger is rewarded through the sport. The empowerment it gives keeps people coming back for more.
Add to that, there is a level of camaraderie present at the meets, within training teams and around the sport in general that foster a real sense of confidence and advocacy.
“Powerlifting is very kind of you versus your mindset,” Suplicki said. “Everyone's there to support each other. There's no hostility in that at all. And I think everyone wants to see the other person succeed.”
Plus, the different divisions available based on age, gender and weight allow just about anyone to enter the sport and find positive growth that suits their abilities.
“I think a lot of people think they're going to see people lifting 900 pounds at a powerlifting meet and they can’t do that, so they dismiss it. But if you go to a local meet, you'll see people lifting anywhere from 40 pounds to 900 pounds. It’s that varied.”
