MOREHEAD CITY — The West Carteret girls golf team posted back-to-back wins over East Carteret to begin the season
The Patriots captured both matches by similar scores, besting the Mariners by 11 shots in the rematch after taking the first competition by nine.
Kayln Trujillo led West with a medalist 46 over nine holes last week at the Morehead City Country Club. The Patriots shot a team score of 153.
Sarah Tell shot 51, followed by Maggie Garner with 56, Madeline Sieidl with 60 and Emma Leary with 61.
East posted a score of 164.
Corrie Rose shot 51, followed by Kennedy Pittman with 56 and Olivia Cox with 57. Carley Fulcher shot 64, and Lillie Burch put up a 70.
The Patriots shot 166 at the Beaufort Club to open the season.
Trujillo earned the medalist honor with a 49. Garner shot 58, followed by Tell with 59. Laylah Davis shot 68 to round out the West scores.
The Mariners shot 175.
Rose led the way with 54.
Fulcher shot 60, followed by Pittman with 61 and Cox with 65. Avary Scott shot 71.
