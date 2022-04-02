MOREHEAD CITY — Brittany Noe had the awful stomach bug that is going around this week.
It’s one of those ones that evolves from “Oh God, please don’t let me die,” to “Oh God, please let me die.”
And yet, in her eyes, it might not be the worst thing to happen to her this week.
“I would rather feel like that again than have Carolina win on Saturday,” she said.
Her sentiment shows just how deep the North Carolina and Duke basketball rivalry runs. The two schools are separated by less than 10 miles and have been meeting for over 100 years.
Passions will run their deepest at 8:59 p.m. Saturday when the teams meet in the NCAA Tournament for the first time in their 258 meetings. And not just in any round, but in the Final Four.
The game will likely bring out the best, and maybe worst, of the rivalry.
In some houses, it will pit family members against one another, because in this state, the enemy may lie in the bed next to you.
Noe, an Otway native, and her husband, Cory, of Atlantic, are one of many couples who represent “house divided” relationships.
She’s a diehard Duke fan, while Cory loves the Tar Heels.
The couple has been married for nine years but been together for much longer. They started dating as sophomores at East Carteret.
“I knew ahead of time that he was a Carolina fan and thought he was cute enough to see past it,” Brittany said.
The two even went the extra step of getting married on a Saturday when the rivals met on the court, resulting in a Duke 69-53 win in Chapel Hill on March 13, 2009.
“It was a lot of ‘thanks so much for coming, what’s the score,’” Brittany said.
Romantic relationships can be tricky in a state with basketball devotion running so strong.
Jerry Lewis, a Davis native, graduated from UNC in 1976, and his wife, Susan, a West Virginia native, graduated from Duke in 1978.
They met in the summer of 1978 on the volleyball court of their Durham apartment complex.
“Our first date was driving to the newly opened North Carolina Zoo in Asheboro,” Jerry said. “During the long ride from Durham, the sports allegiance topic arose. I thought, ‘Uh oh, this could be complicated.’ But love won out.”
The couple has now been married for 43 years.
Even though Ryan Emory is originally from Harkers Island, he went to West Carteret, adding another wrinkle to a relationship that started in 1999 with Jutta, an Otway native and East Carteret grad.
Ryan roots for the Heels, while Jutta pulls for the Devils.
“I rolled my eyes when I found out,” Jutta said. “And thought to myself, ‘Well, I guess opposites really do attract.’ Like it wasn’t bad enough, we were Mullet Bucket rivals too.”
Jon Hancock, an Otway native, and Tammy Hancock, who spent much of her childhood in Newport, also found themselves on opposite sides of high school and college rivalries.
Jon knew what he was getting into in 1988 when he started dating Tammy, a student at UNC. Jon was a Campbell student and Duke fan. Tammy discovered his devotion to her during a rivalry game.
“Jon came to visit me a lot in Chapel Hill, and we watched (Duke point guard) Bobby Hurley choke during a UNC victory at a bar on Franklin Street,” she said. “It was a difficult loss for Jon, surrounded by Tar Heels, and I loved every minute of it. That’s also when I knew how much Jon loved me.”
Many pointed to their fathers as the initial reason for picking their favorite team. Tammy said when she moved to Newport at the age of 10 her new friends told her she had to choose a team: UNC or N.C. State.
“I picked Carolina,” she said.
Adding children to the mix in relationships only complicates the longstanding rivalry.
Even though they’ve lived in California for the past 33 years, the Lewis’ children – Penny, Aly, and Cameron – have been indoctrinated by one of the parents.
“All three prefer lighter blue,” Jerry said. “And all four grandkids have Carolina onesies and PJs, so in my household, the Heels win. Well, sort of. Our youngest son is named Cameron, so maybe it’s a tie.”
Duke plays its home games in Cameron Indoor Stadium.
The Emorys have two sons, Johnathan and Adam. Johnathan is a Heels fan, while Adam has avoided the basketball rivalry bug.
The Hancocks’ sons were also UNC fans … for a while. Jacob has always loved Carolina, while Josh underwent the rare switch, making a tough conversion from dark blue to light blue.
“When it came time to apply for college, I was accepted with a scholarship at UNC and wait-listed at Duke,” Josh said. “Up until that point, I was a huge Duke fan, but scholarships talk.”
Susan Lewis can relate to Josh Hancock. She went to graduate school at UNC after graduating from Duke and finds herself rooting for both schools, except when they play each other. Then her undergraduate degree takes precedence.
“I will cheer for the Tar Heels against everyone, except Duke,” she said.
Jacob Hancock also graduated from Carolina.
And so now after losing Josh to the light blue side, their father Jon finds himself like Susan Lewis, completely outnumbered in his family. But he takes it all in stride.
“I knew going in that Tammy was a Carolina fan, so that’s not a big deal,” he said. “Josh was a Duke fan, and it was kind of hard when he went to Carolina, but I understood it. Since the boys went to UNC, I am not as anti-UNC as I once was. Still not a fan, but not so much hate.”
“Hate” is often associated with the Tobacco Road hoops matchup. Will Blythe wrote a 2007 book on the series titled “To Hate Like This Is To Be Happy Forever.”
However, most, like Jon, said having a family member as a graduate and/or fan of the other school has diminished their vitriol toward their rivals. Some have even come to respect the other side.
“I think it makes it more fun having someone special to share the rivalry with,” Jacob said of his father, Jon. “I feel like I know more about Duke and its history than most Duke fans, and dad is the same with Carolina. Every year, ahead of the season, we talk about the two teams and how they’ll match up. I wouldn’t change him being a Duke fan, and I don’t think he’d want to change me being a Carolina fan.”
A few mentioned how, in addition to having a beloved family member rooting for the other team abated their hate of their rival, the wisdom that comes with age also helped them appreciate the success of both programs. One can also find his or herself swayed by living in a state with two of the best hospitals in the country.
“As I’ve aged, I've come to appreciate the significance of the rivalry, and of Duke in general,” Cory Noe said. “Plus, we had to spend some time at Duke a couple of years back to deal with some medical issues, and they were tremendous to Brittany, so that really thawed things out for me and portrayed everything about the school in a much more positive light”.
Most also said they temper their bragging against their loved ones after a big win and are more likely to rag on their friends and coworkers. It doesn’t mean there is no trash talking after victories, though.
“I definitely won't let it go easily if Carolina wins, especially after beating them at Coach K’s last home game at Cameron this year too,” Ryan Emory said. “Obviously, if Duke wins, I won’t hear the end of it anytime soon from her or my in-laws.”
As if the game needed more on the line than a trip to the national championship Monday, it also features an interesting coaching dynamic.
Mike Krzyzewski is stepping down at the end of the season after 42 years at the Duke helm. He’s considered one of the best college coaches ever after leading the program to five national championships and 13 Final Fours.
The Tar Heels are led by first-year coach and UNC alum Hubert Davis, who succeeded Roy Williams after he led the program to three national titles and five Final Fours in 18 years.
The teams split the regular season series in Atlantic Coast Conference play, but the latter was the most important.
Krzyzewski’s final game at Cameron Indoor Stadium on March 5 was full of pomp and pageantry but it resulted in a 94-81 loss to the Heels.
“It was pure, unadulterated joy,” Josh Hancock said. “Seeing the rage on Coach K’s face, knowing that his big finale was ruined by a, to that point, relatively weak UNC team was one of the highlights of my life.”
UNC was 12-6 at one point this season before finishing on a 12-3 stretch leading to the NCAA Tournament.
The latest matchup stood out for many among the most memorable in the series.
Other notable games recalled by the “House Divided” families included: the “eight points in 17 seconds” Carolina 98-92 overtime win in 1974, the “four corners stall” Duke 47-40 win in 1979, the “Gene Banks game winner” Duke 66-65 overtime victory in Krzyzewski’s first season as coach in 1981, “the 17-point comeback” Duke 77-75 win in 1998, “the Chris Duhon reverse layup” Duke 83-81 overtime win in 2004, and the “Tyler Hansbrough bloody nose” Carolina 86-72 win in 2007.
Almost all mentioned Austin Rivers’ buzzer-beating three-pointer in an 85-84 Duke win in 2012 as the most memorable.
“I was in a funk for a week after that one,” Jerry Lewis said. “
Jutta Emory recalled an early introduction to the power of the rivalry when she was in middle school. Her teacher, Ross Lapointe, a Tar Heels fan, would wheel the TV into the classroom during the ACC Tournament.
“The Duke fans would always bet him some random middle school craziness, like popcorn party, or movie day or something,” she said. “I remember one game he really upped the ante and said he would shave off his mustache. Needless to say, there were bragging rights for us Duke crowd when he showed up with a naked lip.”
But all those games came before the teams met in the Final Four.
All involved used words like “nervous,” “excited,” and “anxious” to explain their emotions this week leading up to the game.
Saturday will take it up a notch.
Just ask Brittany Noe.
“I’m laying off salt this week in case I develop blood pressure issues,” she said. “May bring baby aspirin just to have them on hand.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.