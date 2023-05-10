OCEAN — Sports can be cruel.
Croatan learned that hard lesson Tuesday night in its third-round boys lacrosse state playoff matchup with Northwood.
Holding a 4-1 lead with 10 minutes to go in the 1A/2A/3A East bracket contest, a Cougars squad that had played exceptional defense all night surrendered four goals in just over two minutes and eventually fell 5-4.
“I haven’t counted the exact days, but it will be over 300,” Croatan coach George Benson said when asked how long he would think about the loss. “I told them, ‘Respectfully, we will see you next year.’”
The No. 2 seed Cougars ended their year at 9-5 and fell short of advancing to the fourth round for the second year in a row.
They were third in the MaxPreps 1A/2A/3A East rankings, one spot behind Northwood.
The No. 7 seed Chargers improved to 16-3 after winning a game that was delayed for one hour and 45 minutes due to lightning in the area, which came after a four-hour bus ride from Pittsboro.
They move on to the fourth round where they will host the winner of No. 11 Swansboro (6-6) and No. 14 Havelock (8-6).
The Chargers set a school record for wins this season and are visiting the fourth round for the first time in program history.
“We are on a great journey,” said Northwood coach Randy Cox who won two national championships as a player with the UNC Tar Heels. “We are fortunate to come out on the right side against a very good team, and so the journey continues.”
As disappointed as he was in the outcome – the only coach in the program’s nine-year history was visibly emotional after the game – Benson already started looking ahead to next season with optimism after watching a squad that featured just two seniors and one junior get within a hair of the fourth round.
“This year, the expectation was to do well,” he said. “Next year, our expectation is to play the last game in May. There is no two ways about it.”
Benson’s two seniors led the way against Northwood with goalie Jackson Griffing and defenseman PJ Kramer thwarting one attack after another.
Griffing’s best quarter came in the first when he gave up a goal but registered half of his 14 saves on the night with one stop more impressive than the previous one.
“He was on his head,” Benson said. “I told him that is by far the best game I’ve ever seen him play, and he’s had some unbelievable games. It was like some video game superpower. He had an eye for everything.”
Griffing shut out the powerful Chargers over the next two quarters. The visitors came into the game with 278 goals compared to Croatan’s 158. They had scored at least 13 goals in 15 of their 18 games.
Will Smith stood seventh in the 1A/2A/3A division with 63 goals, Taylor Laberge ranked ninth with 60 and Jason Walden ranked 13th with 54.
“He played almost like an All-American,” Cox said of Griffing. “He was very good.”
Trailing 4-1 with 9:21 on the clock, Van Reece opened up the floodgates for the Chargers. Laberge scored at the 8:22 mark and then at the 7:51 mark on an assist from Grayson Cox to tie it up. Laberge scored his third consecutive goal with 7:06 remaining to give his side the lead for good.
“They are a very good team,” Benson said. “They have one of the best offenses in the state. They put up 15 to 18 goals a game. We stoned them for three quarters. A lot of coaches do the panic timeout (during the late stretch), but we’ve never been that team. We don’t panic. You had to expect they were going to put goals on. They are that kind of offense.”
The Cougars looked in charge for much of the night.
Graham Myers got the scoring started just two minutes into the game. Drew DeGeorge then found Ethan Eifert in front of the net, and the tall junior went high to make it a 2-0 game.
After giving up a score, Myers sent a rip past the goalie late in the second quarter to give his squad a 3-1 lead at halftime.
“I told the guys at halftime that three goals won’t win this,” Benson said. “And seven goals probably won’t win it, and so we knew we needed to score more. We held them to one goal, and I’m really proud of that.”
Eifert scored his second goal of the game three minutes into the third quarter on an assist from Matej Roth.
Heavy rain started falling with four minutes to go in the contest.
Eifert had a good look with 36 seconds left and Myers had one in the final seconds, but neither could find the back of the net to tie it up.
“We played really well tonight,” Benson said. “We played hard. If you are going to go out, and it’s a bitter pill always, but I’ll take it. You want to go out the same way you play the season, and in many ways, we did, showing who we are, our character. That game we played is a reflection of everything we are.”
The teams met in the playoff for the second time. Croatan earned a 14-10 victory in the first round in 2017.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.