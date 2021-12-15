BEAUFORT — Facing a six-point deficit in the girls basketball game with West Carteret last week, Kenliana Dixon proceeded to step to the free-throw line 14 times over the next four minutes.
She hit nine of those shots to help East Carteret escape the contest with an improbable 43-39 win.
“I was panicking, but I was excited,” the sophomore guard said. “I knew I had to do it for my team. I knew I could do it.”
Dixon went to the line for two shots with 4:14 left and her team down six, returned to the line for two shots with 3:07 to go and her team facing a four-point deficit, and went back to the line for two shots with 1:47 remaining and her team trailing by six.
She went to the line for two more shots just seven seconds later with her team down five points. At the 58-second mark, she walked to the line again for two shots with her team trailing by four. There were just 32 seconds remaining when she again stepped to the line for two shots with her team trailing by one.
Dixon hit the first two foul shots during that stretch, and then hit one of two each time over the course of the next 10 free throws to tie the game – Sydney Roberson also hit a jumper during this run.
“It was very exciting,” Dixon said. “The entire time I was like, ‘We have to come back. There is no way we’re losing this game.’”
The score stood tied at 39-39 with 30 seconds left when Dixon stole the ball in the backcourt and drove in for a layup to give her squad its first lead since midway through the third quarter.
“As soon as I made the steal, I knew we could do it,” she said.
She hit two free throws with one tenth of a second on the clock to make it a four-point win and move her team to 5-0 on the season.
She finished the night going 10-for-18 from the charity stripe. After scoring just one point in the first quarter and going scoreless over the next two, she put up 11 in the fourth.
“That was amazing,” Dixon said. “It is the top moment of my high school career.”
Though it’s short, she has plenty of moments to pick from when choosing the top moment of her career.
As a freshman, she helped lead the Mariners to within one game of the 1A east regional final.
The 51-45 loss to Northside-Pinetown in the third round of the playoffs also had a wild ending.
Holding a 12-point lead early in the fourth quarter, East then had six of its eight players on the roster foul out, leaving just two players on the floor for the final 48.7 seconds in a 51-45 loss.
Dixon fouled out with 2:41 on the clock.
“I was proud we made it that far,” said Dixon who scored 11 points in that game. “We could have gone further. That game was a terrible way to end our season. I was in shock. I felt like I couldn’t do anything.”
Much to the delight of East fans, the teams now find themselves in the same conference. The Mariners will travel to Pinetown on Tuesday, Jan. 11 and then welcome the Panthers on Friday, Jan. 28.
“We’re definitely looking forward to that one,” Dixon said. “Everyone will be playing their hardest. After that frustrating game, we definitely want to beat them.”
She averaged 11.4 points, 3.2 assists and 4.5 steals as a freshman.
One of the highlights of her first varsity season was returning to the court with older sister, Kendalyn, who was then a junior.
“I was excited because I knew I could start playing with Kendalyn again like I did in middle school,” she said. “Next year will be upsetting knowing she won’t be out there. Someone will have to step up and be a leader like she is. She is a big sister to not only me, but to everybody.”
The younger Dixon will, however, step on the court next year with a teammate she’s shared a backcourt with since she was 4 years old. Tanzania Locklear and Dixon have played on the same team since rec ball and through middle school.
“I think one of the best parts of our team is we have good chemistry,” Dixon said. “Kendalyn is a good leader, and Tanzania and I have a good bond, because we’ve been playing together for so long. And with Sydney (Roberson), we’ve played alongside her in AAU, so we have good chemistry with her too. It helps us.”
Dixon is far from a one-sport wonder.
She tied for the team lead in assists (six) and ranked second in goals (10) for an East soccer team that last season advanced to the regional final for the first time in seven years.
“I love soccer, too,” said Dixon who also shines in the classroom with a 4.0 GPA. “I don’t have a favorite. Whatever sport I’m playing at the moment is my favorite. It’s going to be a tough decision deciding which one to play in college.”
Here are a few of Dixon’s favorite things, as well as her ideal groups with which to eat dinner and survive a zombie apocalypse, and the five items she would take with her on a deserted island:
Favorite Movie: “Rampage.”
Favorite TV Show: “The Good Place.”
Favorite Cartoon: “The Amazing World of Gumball.”
Favorite Band/Artist: Rod Wave.
Favorite Song: “Street Runner” by Rod Wave.
Favorite Book: “Holes” by Louis Sachar.
Favorite Team: North Carolina Tar Heels.
Favorite Athlete: Paige Bueckers.
Favorite Vacation: Cruise to the Southern Caribbean.
Favorite Hobby: Sports.
Favorite Subject: Science.
Favorite Quote: “Hustle and heart will set you apart.” – Unknown.
Favorite Food: Hibachi chicken.
Favorite Drink: Dr. Pepper.
Favorite Restaurant: Musashi.
Favorite Season: Summer.
Favorite Sports Memory: “Beating West twice this season.”
Favorite Teacher: Mr. Antonio Diaz.
Favorite Sport: Basketball and soccer.
Favorite Pre-Game/Post-Game Ritual: Hanging out with my teammates and eating together.
Favorite Website/App: Netflix.
Favorite Follow on Social Media: Paige Bueckers.
Ideal Dinner Guest List: My Poppy Garland, Adam Sandler, Kevin Hart, Kelly Oubre and Paul Walker.
Ideal Group to Survive a Zombie Apocalypse: Kendalyn Dixon, Tanzania Locklear, Charles Matheka, Emerson Tarr, Cate Wolf and coach Adrienne Baker.
Items For A Deserted Island: Tent, fire starter, machete, water and Jonathan Baker.
