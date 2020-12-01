PINEY GREEN — The Croatan boys and girls cross country teams handily won their meets Saturday at White Oak High School.
The boys team only competed against the host team, putting up 23 points to 32 from the Vikings.
The Cougars brought five runners to the meet, getting a strong showing with all top-10 finishes, starting with first-place runner Colten Rodriguez with a time of 16 minutes, 26 seconds.
The other Cougar runners contributing to the victory were: Matthew Quispe in fourth place with a 18:05 clocking; Trey Austin, fifth in 18:07; Nolan McGehee, seventh in 18:24; and Thomas McCabe, eighth in 18:33.
The girls team finished with the largest margin of victory, scoring 26 points to 53 for Richlands and 54 for White Oak.
Only one Croatan runner finished in the top five – Avah Beikirch with a time of 21:53 – but the rest of the seven-runner group had a strong showing in the front half of the group of 23 finishers.
Claire Nickson placed sixth with a time of 22:50; Emilie Hayes, seventh in 23:11; Emma Morton, ninth in 23:35; Olivia Beck, 10th in 24:10; and Hannah Berger, 13th in 24:40.
The top runner in the meet was Richlands’ Reagan Stapleton with a time of 19:54.
