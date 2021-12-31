MOREHEAD CITY — Things returned somewhat back to the ordinary in 2021, but it took some extraordinary stories to bump the coronavirus pandemic’s impact on sports from the top spot.
The biggest Big Rock ever, a Supercross champion and a state championship high school team proved to be the biggest events in the county last year.
One of the more remarkable calendar years in West Carteret history, another Wells Fargo State Cup title for Croatan and a quintet of individual state champions also made headlines.
The deaths of notable names in county sports and almost 12 months of news surrounding the N.C. High School Athletic Association round out the list.
Here are the top 10 county sports stories of 2021 as voted on by the News-Times’ sports staff:
No. 1:
Late-night drama highlights record-breaking Big Rock
The Big Rock weigh station got its second blue marlin from a Pirrung brother during the week on a leaderboard-shaking late Friday night.
Widespread stole first place in the 63rd annual tournament with a 656.5-pound blue marlin reeled in by Cole Pirrung.
The Oregon Inlet boat was one of four boats still hooked up when lines came out of the water at 3 p.m. When the announcement came in the evening that the 51-foot Crown Marine had boated a blue, the same question was on everyone’s mind: why would the third-place boat bring in a fish if it wasn’t considerably bigger than the 479.2-pounder it weighed just the day before?
The excitement was justified when Capt. Jay Watson backed the boat into the weigh station at 10:30 p.m. to an eager, waiting crowd. As soon as the boat’s crew and onlookers heard “6” slip out of weighmaster Randy Gregory’s mouth, cheers rang out.
Nineteen-year-old angler Cole Pirrung beamed as he stood next to his hefty catch.
He fought the fish for nearly four hours before boating it shortly before 6 p.m. The Hatteras-ported boat was fishing along the northern end of the Big Rock boundary and needed almost five hours to make the journey back to Morehead City.
Pirrung and his brothers, Luke and Connor, are Big Rock legends now as the only set of three brothers who have all brought blue marlin to the weigh station.
Luke weighed a 479.2-pound catch on Thursday to put Widespread in third place on the leaderboard. In 2019, Connor weighed a 569.9-pounder aboard Donna Mae.
Luke’s catch had Widespread in line to win $301,375 for third place. Cole’s catch went on to win a handsome $1,677,188 instead.
The captain, crew and anglers of Widespread took center stage at the awards ceremony at Jack’s Waterfront Bar, accepting the winning check.
Seven blue marlin reached the scale at Big Rock Landing, but it was the last one that took the biggest piece of the tournament’s record $4.74 million purse. There was also a record number 270 boats entered in the tournament.
The other six blue marlin brought to the weigh station during the week were a 521.6-pounder aboard Natural, 512.4 pounds aboard Outnumbered, 479.2 pounds aboard Widespread, 448.8 pounds aboard Following Seas, 446.8 pounds aboard Anticipation and 419.3 pounds aboard Dancin Outlaw.
There was a blue marlin brought in every day except Wednesday and Saturday.
The big news for the Big Rock continued a few months later when longtime tournament director Crystal Hesmer stepped down after 24 years in her role.
Madison Struyk has taken over the position.
Struyk was promoted to the Keli Wagner Lady Angler (KWLA) Tournament director in 2017. Her passion and dedication landed her the assistant Big Rock tournament director position in 2019 where she learned alongside Hesmer.
No. 2:
Webb rides to another Supercross title, nominated for ESPY
Cooper Webb wears No. 2, made famous by Jeremy McGrath, the most successful supercross rider in history, affectionately known as “The King,” and Ryan Villopoto, who won four consecutive supercross titles from 2011-2014.
The Carteret County native joined those two legends and also an 11-member group of multiple-title 450 class supercross riders by winning his second Monster Energy AMA Supercross championship in the past three seasons.
Webb capped his title in style by capturing round 17 at Salt Lake City to give him eight victories during the season and 13 podium finishes.
All Webb needed to secure his second 450SX crown was a 19th-place finish, but that is not the way he rides.
The 25-year-old entered the final round with a comfortable 22-point advantage in the standings over Ken Roczen, however, it didn’t slow down the Red Bull KTM Factory Racing rider when it came time for the gate to drop at Rice-Eccles Stadium.
Widely recognized for his grit and determination to win, when he saw Roczen grab the holeshot, Webb’s competitive nature overrode any nagging thought of riding safely. Webb pressured Roczen throughout the first half of the race, even though the only chance he had of losing was to experience a catastrophic crash.
He stalked Roczen, never allowing his principal rival for the championship a moment to breathe. As the two concentrated on one another, Roczen’s teammate Chase Sexton caught the duo and passed them for the lead.
As the championship battle shifted to second, Webb felt Roczen take a swipe or two at his front wheel whenever he tried to come alongside. When it came time to make the decisive pass with about six minutes remaining, Webb nudged Roczen with his knee and moved the No. 94 off line, ensuring that Roczen would not be able to retaliate in the next corner.
That was all it took.
Now in second, Webb set his sights on Sexton, caught the rookie two minutes later and made the final pass for the lead, going on to win comfortably.
Webb ended the season with a 35-point advantage over Roczen, whose four wins placed him second on that chart. The previous year’s champ, Eli Tomac, scored three wins en route to a third-place finish in the season points race.
Webb overcame his share of adversity since earning his first 450SX title in 2019.
After earning the 2020 runner-up in Supercross, he missed most of the AMA Pro Motocross Championship due to a serious back injury, and he even had a challenging start to 2021 with a ninth-place finish in the opening round.
However, in true champion form, Webb spent the early part of the season chipping away at the points deficit as he prepared for a strong comeback in the second half of the series.
The Red Bull KTM rider now sits 11th on the all-time wins list with 19 career victories. Remarkably, all of those wins have been captured in the last three seasons.
His performance led to his nomination for an ESPY Award in the Best Athlete, Men’s Action Sports Category.
The ESPY Awards were created by ESPN in 1993 for excellence in sports performance.
Four-time Supercross champion Ryan Dungey was the last rider to be nominated for an ESPY Award, which he won twice in back-to-back years – 2015 and 2016 in the same Best Athlete, Men’s Actions Sports category.
No. 3:
Croatan boys soccer wins state championship
Paul Slater told his team at halftime of the 2A state final “the goals will come.”
He was right.
They did … finally.
After peppering the goal in the second half – following an offensive onslaught in the first that resulted in just one goal – the Cougars scored three times in overtime to beat Hibriten 4-1 and earn the first state soccer championship in county history.
Croatan ended a magical season at WakeMed Soccer Park with a perfect 18-0 record, thanks in part to three overtime victories in the playoffs, including a 4-3 win over James Kenan in the second round and a 3-1 victory over First Flight in the third.
The Cougars were the only unbeaten team left in the state and were ranked No. 1 in the state by MaxPreps over all four classifications.
The club also handed the Panthers (18-1) their first loss of the year.
Croatan handed four teams their first loss of the season in the playoffs.
Their postseason opponents finished the year with a combined 61-7-3 record with Croatan supplying five of those losses.
Gavin Beaupre broke a 77-minute scoring drought just two minutes into the first 10-minute overtime period to make it a 2-1 game.
The sophomore had a give-and-go with Alex Amato that saw Amato send a soft, lefty lob to Beaupre who corralled the ball with his left heel, knocked it down, turned and stabbed at it with his right toe to push it through to the right corner of the net.
Two minutes later, Danny Metcalf glided through the defense and sent a low shot to the left corner to supply his squad with a 3-1 advantage. Travis Garner-McGraw, who scored the first goal of the game and was named MVP of the match, capped the scoring with a header two minutes into the second overtime to give him 41 goals in a phenomenal senior season.
Croatan’s superiority showed in the box score as it held a 22-11 advantage in shots and bettered Hibriten 18-9 in shots on goal, as well as 8-3 in corner kicks.
The Cougars’ first trip to a state final in the program’s 23rd year looked as if it might be a heartbreaking one late in regulation. They had controlled the action throughout the contest, but the Panthers made a strong push in the final 10 minutes.
Kevin Rivera-Rios hit a shot that Croatan keeper Alex Ericksen scrambled to save with 10 minutes to go, and three minutes later, a free kick from David Franquiz bounced around the box before Ericksen, who had eight saves in the game, came up with it.
The scariest moment of the night for the Cougars came with five minutes remaining when Gerardo Rodriguez hit a rocket shot that hit off the crossbar and came straight down.
There was no sign of a low-scoring regulation when the teams combined to score twice in a 16-second span only six minutes into the contest.
Garner-McGraw had a give-and-go with Beaupre that resulted in goal as he shot from just outside the box to the opposite corner. Franquiz then dented the net on the equalizer as he ran through traffic and hit a lefty shot from the left side.
Croatan became the 16th state title team in the modern era of the county (since West Carteret started in 1964), and the 23rd overall state champion.
No. 4:
Pandemic continues to have big sports impact
The coronavirus pandemic knocked out the 2020 spring season and the N.C. High School Athletic Association put together an amended schedule for the 2020-2021 year that had sports all over the map.
Players and coaches wore masks and played in front of mostly empty stadiums and gymnasiums due to capacity limits until March. Social distancing was also encouraged when athletes weren’t in play.
The limited athletic campaign – each sport saw its schedule cut nearly in half – was delayed until mid-November, and as the calendar turned to 2021, the weekly slate involved a strange brew of sports.
Volleyball and cross country entered their postseasons in January, while boys soccer started five months late and basketball started three months late.
Football finally started in February and was sharing the newspaper pages with softball during March. Boys and girls soccer, usually separated by the winter, both ran at the same time for a few weeks in March.
It was nearly May when football ended, while wrestling and baseball finally got underway.
Teams entering quarantine caused some head-shaking moments for some squads.
The East Carteret football team played six games in 22 days. Only four days separated three of those games.
East played games every day of the week except Wednesday and Sunday. The Mariners went 4-2 in those six games.
Baseball and wrestling came to an end as July quickly approached.
Athletic directors, along with soccer and football coaches, barely had time to catch their breath before the 2021-2022 season began under its usual calendar with the official first day of practice on Aug. 1.
The new school year hardly brought back a sense of normalcy.
Eight football games in the first five weeks were impacted by teams entering COVID-19 protocols.
West Carteret played Ayden-Grifton instead of West Craven, while Croatan and Havelock was pushed to Saturday in week one. Croatan played West Craven instead of Pamlico, and West Carteret switched from Havelock to East Bladen in week two.
The West versus Farmville Central and East versus Croatan games were called off in week three. East versus White Oak was called off in week four, and Croatan played Northside-Pinetown instead of Beddingfield in week five.
No. 5:
Marlins make it to third straight Petitt Cup
It just wasn’t meant to be this year.
The Marlins fell 13-3 to the Savannah Bananas in the deciding game 3 of the 2021 Petitt Cup Championship Series in Savannah, Ga., coming up one game short of a three-peat in the Coastal Plain League.
The Bananas put a lot of runs on the board thanks largely to two three-run home runs. The Marlins got only two hits in the game, a triple from Josh Jones (Mount Olive) and a single from Jack Harris (Newberry).
Harris was later named the 2021 Coastal Plain League Offensive Player of the Year.
In his second straight season with the Fish, he was a nightly asset to the batting lineup. He finished the summer as the Coastal Plain League leader in home runs with 14 and second in RBIs with 39 for a .689 slugging percentage.
He held a .335 average with 56 hits, including nine doubles and four triples. He didn’t let up in the playoffs either, notching one double and three home runs to go with a .375 average across five games.
The Marlins finished the 2021 season with a 32-16 overall record. They won the second half of the East Division and swept the Peninsula Pilots in the Eastern Divisional Championship Series to reach the Petitt Cup Championship Series.
Morehead City didn’t win a third straight Coastal Plain League championship, but it still became just the second team in league history to reach three straight Petitt Cup finals.
Fans at Big Rock Stadium have enjoyed an excellent stretch of winning, with the Marlins going 45-5 over the last 50 games at “The Rock” dating back to the 2019 season.
Marlins head coach Jesse Lancaster hung up his hat following the season after four years at the helm of the Coastal Plain League team.
Lancaster led the Marlins to back-to-back CPL championships in 2018 and 2019, earning two Coach of the Year awards and compiling a 136-71 (.647) career record.
He will become the special advisor to baseball operations and ownership.
Lancaster is the all-time winningest coach in Marlins history, his 11-3 playoff record ranking high in the summer collegiate league’s history. He led the Marlins to championship wins over the High Point-Thomasville HiToms in 2018 and the Macon Bacon in 2019.
Morehead City wasted no time in announcing its next coach, welcoming back Sam Carel to the helm for the 2022 season.
Carel was the organization’s head coach in 2014, leading the team to a 19-31 record.
Previously, Carel was the head baseball coach for NCAA Division II Northwestern Oklahoma State University from 2014-2017. During his tenure there, the team established a new single season record for wins in the Great American Conference.
No. 6:
West makes history in winter… and then fall
The Patriots reached the state final four in basketball for the first time in 36 years, finding themselves in that round for the first time since winning the 3A state championship in 1985.
The football team then won its first conference championship since its first year as a program, taking a league crown for the first time in 57 years.
West (11-3) opened some eyes by dominating its playoff basketball bracket, winning by an average of 22 points through the first three rounds, beating Williams 67-37 in the first round, New Hanover 63-45 in the second and Northern Guilford 76-58 in the third.
Those wins put the Morehead City squad in the regional final and a game away from the state championship game.
The Patriots then dropped a 72-69 overtime contest to Northwood to finish their amazing playoff run.
They were close to going one round further.
A 14-point lead with a little over a minute left in the third quarter fell apart in the fourth as Northwood (14-2) sank six three-pointers, the last one to tie the score 61-61 with 1:10 on the clock.
West slow-played the final minute, holding possession and setting up a last-second shot. The open look never materialized, however, as Gavin Gillikin tried to drive through multiple defenders for an off-balance jumper at the buzzer that bounced off the rim.
The game went to four minutes of overtime, where the momentum stayed with the visitors. The Chargers reached the foul line 11 times in the extra period, sinking eight and getting a trey from Drake Powell to seal the deal.
Northwood led 69-61 before West got its first overtime basket, a three-pointer from center Jaxon Ellingsworth. The junior shot from every spot on the court in the contest and scored a game-high 32 points.
Gillikin hit a three-pointer, too, and Rob Cummings sank a hop-step layup with 13.6 seconds on the clock to set up a last offensive look. The Patriots, down three points, had five seconds and change to run a final play, but still couldn’t penetrate the Chargers’ 2-3 zone with Cummings barely getting off a shot that fell short of the rim.
Despite losing in the final four, West finished the season ranked No. 2 in the 3A classification by MaxPreps.
---------------
The football team didn’t just win its first conference championship since 1964, it dominated.
The Patriots averaged 39 points per game while giving up an average of 14.
They started with a 41-8 victory over Dixon, beat White Oak 35-22, got by Richlands 38-19, crushed Swansboro 48-7 and toughed out a 24-14 win over Croatan to go unbeaten in league action for the first time in school history.
In addition to the first league title in 57 years, West hosted its fourth playoff game in program history and won just its fourth postseason game with a 24-7 victory over Cape Fear. It then hosted its first-ever second-round playoff game and fell 41-21 to Scotland.
The Patriots went 8-3 to finish with the second-most wins in a season in program history, trailing only the 2010, 2011 and 2014 teams that each won nine games.
No. 7:
Croatan captures Wells Fargo Cup for second time in three years
Croatan wrapped up its time in 2A as the top athletic program in the division.
The Cougars won the Wells Fargo State Cup for the second time in two years with a victory in the 2020-2021 sports calendar.
They previously won in 2018-2019 to become the first county athletic program to capture the award and finished as the runner-up in 2019-2020.
Croatan has now finished in the top five for eight straight years, taking fifth in 2013-2014 and placing third for the next four years (2014-2018). The recent run stands in stark contrast to the previous 10 years when it ended up in the top 10 just once in 2009-2010.
The award recognizes high schools that achieve the best overall interscholastic athletic performance within each of the state’s four competitive classifications.
Wells Fargo Cup points are determined by a system based on performance in state championship events.
Points are awarded for all sports as follows: 50 for state champions, 45 for runner-up, 40 for third, 35 for fourth, 30 for fifth, 25 for sixth, 20 for seventh and 15 for eighth.
Croatan didn’t just win in 2020-2021, it dominated, racking up 550 points to second-place Lake Norman Charter’s 440.
The Cougars captured a state title in boys soccer, brought home third-place finishes in girls track and field and boys cross country, and took fifth in girls golf, boys track and field, girls cross country and boys swimming.
Croatan may be celebrating its third straight Wells Fargo State Cup if not for COVID-19. In 2019-2020, it fell just 7.5 points short of Carrboro, which won the honor for the seventh time in nine years. In 2020, the pandemic wiped out what the program was expecting to be a standout spring season.
The girls soccer team returned nearly every starter from a squad that ended 2019 at No. 4 in the MaxPreps 2A rankings with a 21-4 record after visiting the fourth round of the state playoffs.
Both track and field teams were also expected to do well again at the state level.
Croatan now turns its attention to competing in the 3A division for the first time in its 23-year history after the N.C. High School Athletic Association modified its realignment process.
Enrollment accounted for only 50% of realignment with Identified Student Percentage (ISP) and Wells Fargo State Cup numbers each accounting for 25% of the formula.
The Cougars are the smallest 3A team in the eastern part of the association with 874 students.
No. 8:
Quintet of county high schoolers grab gold
Croatan’s Will Barker and Navaya Zales, West Carteret’s River Carroll and Josh Williams, and East Carteret’s Cece Johnson each won individual state titles in 2021.
Barker added to one of the best swimming careers in county history.
He collected two more gold medals to give him nine state championships in a stellar four years. No other county swimmer has more than five.
Barker earned 13 top-three state finishes in total.
The UNC-Wilmington commit took the 100-yard backstroke in an All-American time of 48.18 seconds and grabbed the 100-yard freestyle in 45.29 seconds to win two individual state titles at the same meet for the first time.
---------------
Zales didn’t only win a 3A state cross country crown, she cruised, running to the victory by more than 30 seconds in the 151-runner race, timing in at 18:12 on a cold and windy day at the Ivey Redmon Sports Complex.
She became the first Croatan cross country runner to win a state title and just the third in county history, joining West Carteret’s Emme Fisher in 2016 and West Carteret’s Blake Dodge in 2011.
Zales finished her career with a state title, a third-place state finish, two regional championships and two conference crowns.
---------------
Carroll became the 27th wrestler in county history to win a state crown.
There have been 31 state champs with East Carteret’s Beau Studebaker winning three, and Croatan’s Ryan Blackwell and West’s Roy Heverly capturing two apiece.
Carroll earned the 17th state title in West history.
He took down Union Pines’ Aiden McCafferty in sudden-death overtime in the 3A 170-pound final to win 6-4 and capture his second straight state title while capping an undefeated season.
The VMI-commit went 26-0 as a senior in his first year at West – he transferred from Swansboro in the offseason.
He pinned 24 opponents. McCafferty (24-2) is the only opponent he didn’t pin. He took a 7-2 decision over the Union Pines junior in mid-May.
---------------
Johnson took home the 42nd gold medal by a girls outdoor track and field performer in county history.
The junior won the 1A girls long jump with an 18-foot leap, which was more than half a foot longer than both her previous personal record entering the meet and the second-place finisher.
---------------
Williams recorded the 26th gold medal by a boys outdoor track and field performer in county history.
The senior cleared 44 feet, 6.5 inches in the 3A triple jump to outlast Marvin Ridge’s Mikai Hunt by 3.25 inches. Asheboro’s Jordan McNair jumped 44-1.75 to give the event three leapers over 44 feet.
No. 9:
County says goodbye to notable figures
West Carteret and East Carteret bid a sad farewell to beloved former members of their athletic programs.
Jimmy “Jim” Mason had ties to each school after teaching and coaching on both sides of the bridges.
He died on Sept. 2 after a short and sudden illness. He was 58.
Mason, a 1981 East graduate, spent time in the early 2000s at both West and East as an assistant football coach and head wrestling coach.
He revived the wrestling program at East in 2005 after it was dormant for nearly 25 years. He had wrestled under Hall of Fame coach Tom Marsh when the program originally ran from 1973-1981.
Mason then left after three years as East’s coach to become the head football coach at North Stanly – he was also the head football coach at Albemarle in later years.
He also taught physical education and served as an assistant football coach at West under Greg Watford, who was the head coach from 2001-2003.
---------------
You know a coach has left a legacy when his former players are still talking about his impact on them 60 years later.
That was the case with Norman Clark.
Clark died on March 21. He was 97.
He spent 10 years at Morehead City High School and one in the first year at West Carteret, and in those 11 years, he established himself as one of the best football coaches in county history.
He led the Morehead City football team to the 1957 state championship.
The Eagles gave up just 12 points in seven regular season games, delivering five shutouts, and then beat Wallace-Rose Hill 19-14 in the district playoffs before walloping Massey Hill 31-6 in the regional. In the eastern final, they beat Fuquay Springs 22-12 and then captured the state title with a 27-13 win over Mount Holly.
Clark compiled an impressive 91-17-2 record from 1954-1963 at Morehead City, winning seven league titles. The Eagles went undefeated in Seashore Conference play for four consecutive seasons (1952-1955). Clark also led the Eagles to 13 victories in 17 of the original Mullet Bucket contests.
In 1964, he went on to coach the first West Carteret football team. The Patriots won a conference championship with an 8-2-1 record.
Clark was called a “master psychologist” in a 1950s News-Times account. In the 1962 Sandfiddler yearbook, he was called a “formidable man of brain and brawn.” At 6-4, 240 pounds, he wasn’t afraid to show student-athletes how it was done, jumping into drills at practice.
In 1965, Clark became the head coach at Southern Wayne where he compiled a 37-16-5 record. He coached in the East-West All-Star Game in 1969 and remained in Goldsboro thereafter.
---------------
Scrolling through social media quickly gave one an idea how Della Burney carried herself.
Time and again people remarked how she was “always smiling,” “upbeat,” “positive,” “happy,” “funny,” “sweet,” and “kind.”
The 1984 News-Times Player of the Year was one of the best the county has ever produced.
Burney died on Sept. 26 of lung cancer. She was 55.
And while Burney is gone, she won’t soon be forgotten, especially by those who saw her play basketball at East Carteret.
It was generally accepted that Burney was the best player in East history when she fulfilled her eligibility. She was the program’s all-time leading scorer with 1,864 points and had been named all-conference for three consecutive seasons, including during her senior year when she led the Mariners to the 2A Coastal Conference championship.
She poured in 47 points in a game at Dixon. The gifted dribbler and shooter scored double figures in 78 straight games.
Burney was the top female athlete of the East senior class of 1984, earning a full scholarship to N.C. State.
No. 10:
Realignment, HB 91 dominates NCHSAA year
It seemed like the N.C. High School Athletic Association was in the news from January to December.
In an effort to equal the playing field, the association used a different formula to establish divisions through realignment, which is done every four years. Historically, the organization used only enrollment.
East Carteret started the year as a 2A team in a predominately 3A league in the first two drafts of the realignment plan. It remained 2A in the third draft in February but did get removed from the mostly 3A conference.
The Mariners became the only 2A school in a 1A league including Pamlico, Lejeune, Jones Senior, Northside-Pinetown and Southside.
The new league breaks down enrollment-wise as follows: East, 534; Pamlico, 449; Southside, 406; Northside-Pinetown, 406; Lejeune, 341; Jones Senior, 306.
The average daily memberships (ADM) of the schools in the previously proposed 2A/3A conference included: West Carteret, 1,130; Swansboro, 1,086; White Oak, 1,057; Richlands, 908; Dixon, 891; Croatan, 874; Southwest Onslow, 706; East, 534.
In the first draft, East, a 1A athletic program for the past 15 years, was bumped up to 2A and placed in a split 2A/3A seven-team conference with five 3A schools.
East’s first appeal to remain in the 1A division wasn’t granted, and in the second draft in January, another 3A school (Richlands) was added to the 2A/3A league.
Now the Mariners have the odd distinction of being the only 2A program in an otherwise all-1A league. There is no other conference in the state that features just one school from a different classification.
The first two realignment drafts showed East, West and Croatan in the same conference for the first time since Croatan came on the scene in 1998. Croatan has always been a 2A program. East and West haven’t been in the same conference since 1980 when East was last a 3A school. East dropped to 2A in 1981 and remained there until 2006 when it fell to 1A due to dwindling enrollment.
Croatan was bumped up to 3A in the new formula despite having 2A enrollment numbers, and joined the same conference as West for the first time in its history.
---------------
In the summer, the future of the NCHSAA looked to be in serious doubt.
State lawmakers unveiled a plan to replace the association, which is 108 years old and oversees more than a 20 varsity sports across nearly 430 member schools, with a state commission to oversee public school sports.
The measure, known as revised House Bill 91, proposed by a number of Republicans in the Senate Committee on Education, sought to remove the authority to administer high school athletics in the state from the NCHSAA, and place it under a 17-member commission made up of superintendents, principals, athletic directors and coaches.
Republican lawmakers publicly questioned association leaders about the nonprofit’s authority and assets of nearly $42 million as of June 2020.
It’s the wealthiest group of its kind in the country, according to legislative data. Senators said that contrasts with schools struggling to raise money for uniforms and equipment and the fines they often pay the association for eligibility violations.
Senate Republicans suggested the association needed more oversight and accountability, and the new bill would have changed the governance of interscholastic athletics.
The legislation came after a months-long investigation by the state legislature into the NCHSAA, including its authority over public schools and its finances.
A month later after some negotiation, the senate advanced a new version of the legislation that would keep the association in place.
Lawmakers, however, wanted to place the NCHSAA with constraints on its finances and require more transparency in its decision-making activities.
In November, Gov. Roy Cooper signed House Bill 91, legislation that will require changes to the way high school sports are administered in the state.
The new law allows the State Board of Education to create a formal agreement with the NCHSAA, the nonprofit body currently governing high school sports.
Under the legislation, the State Board of Education can now reach a memorandum of understanding with the group to administer and enforce the education board's requirements for state athletic programs.
The deal needs to be reached by March 15 and last an initial four years.
The State Board of Education will set rules for eligibility, gameplay, health and safety, appeals, administration, fees and other items. The board will have the authority to delegate many of the rule-making requirements to a nonprofit, but the board can override any rule the nonprofit adopts with a simple majority vote.
