“Fall angling is best/Mullet blow, crystal green surf/Specks, reds flounder! Spots?”
A fall haiku, and yes, I don’t fish for spots. By the way, angling is a method of fishing by an “angle” or fish hook!
Fall got a head start over the weekend with gale-force northeast winds, overnight temperatures in the 50s and roly-poly surf from the likes of Hurricane Teddy. Plus, influence of a recent new moon gave us overwash high tides and surf and sound temperatures plunging to 75 and 65 degrees, respectively. Wow! What a plunge!
So, what can we expect for the fall, and what’s biting or should be biting out there with the cooler weather?
Although I don’t spot fish, the fall spot runs are epic and anticipated by many anglers. Yellowbellies, you say? They are the mature, spawning stock of the spots, leaving out estuaries for their annual ocean spawn. They are the BIG hormonally influenced yellowbellies. These spots are targeted from the piers, surf and along the deeper areas of the Intracoastal Waterway populated by our fleet of spot yachts.
Over the last decade or more, the awaited fall run of spots has mainly disappointed. Other fall panfish include sea mullet and pompano, and as we get deeper into the fall, the northern blowfish or puffer become the desired target. These fish aren’t very big and hardly put up a fight but provide some of the tastiest table fare of the fall and spring. And their puffery is always fun to observe.
On the other hand, there are the mackerels. Both the kings and Spanish have a lower threshold of temperature tolerance of around 68 degrees, but if food is abundant, can be found down to the mid-60s. October is a fun month to target aggressive, skying kings with live bait within sight of the beach. As for the Spanish, as the water cools, they start to exit around Cape Lookout Shoals as they suck up anchovies and silversides and linger in the warmer water just east of the shoals where some of the biggest fish of the season can be found. By the way, the kings are often fund there too.
Another fish that loves those smaller baits is the false albacore, which have lingered farther out and start to return nearshore usually by mid-August and peak in October and November, making the Crystal Coast a fishing destination, especially for fly-fishing anglers. Blues and Spanish can also be found as by-catch in the mix.
One longtime tradition here in the fall is the speckled trout migration as they exit the back-waters and stream down the coastal waters for warmer winter quarters. Surf fishing for specks is something I have grown to love over the years. MirrOlures and soft plastic baits are the standard fare for these migrating schools with dawn and dusk being the peak hours for limiting out, but they often can surprise you at midday as well.
Hot spots include east of the remaining piers, Fort Macon, and any bars and holes along the surf. Initial locations where the scout fish can occur include the Radio Island jetty, and the other rock jetties at Shackleford Banks and Cape Lookout. Inside hot spots are the Highway 24 creeks and marsh areas, like the Haystacks Queens Creek and the White Oak River.
For other boating hot spots, don’t forget Brown’s Inlet and the Neuse River creeks around Cherry Point, Hancock and Slocum. Interestingly, it appears that the run of specks has continuously slipped to a month earlier or so. When I came to North Carolina in the early 1990s, my favorite peak-fishing week was Thanksgiving. These days, it seems to be late October or very early November. What do you think?
One of my favorite fish to catch is red drum, and I continue to look forward to the fall run of reds after our first mullet blow. This is the time to target surfin’ black drum as well. As far as the black drum go, some years back, one could look forward to a fall run of black drum sucking up shrimp or sand fleas. There were many fish in the few pounds to over 10 pounds.
At some point, there was a bit of a hiatus of the black drum bite but seems to have been restored by commonsense new slot and creel limits. Then there is the old drum, which in the fall are finished with their summer spawn in the Neuse and New rivers and move out of the inlets, often being found in the fall around inlet mouths and places like Lookout Shoals, fattening up on plentiful menhaden.
Finally, I’ve reported on speckled trout, but don’t forget the fall run of gray trout. These fish are also migrating for the winter but are not going south to overwinter. Instead, they head eastward out to the Continental Shelf from where they return in the spring. Apparently, their movement offshore and back is perilous as they succumb to hungry bottlenose dolphin in surprising numbers.
---------------------
With this week’s weather, it was hard to fish and so hard to get fishing information.
The inside trout and drum bites continue, and that includes the black drum.
If you are using mullet baits and live shrimp, you can come home with a nice mix of trout and red and black drum. I would check some of the Highway 24 creeks this week too, and along with a plethora of spooky and nervous baits, there are speckled trout and drum showing up right on time. My best baits are a variety of plastic shrimp. They all work – Betts, Storm, DOA, whatever.
---------------------
With the big blow this past week, the surf was again filled with mullet baits galore, but the fishing action was disappointingly slow.
And with the high surf, beach overwash and blistering wind, it was difficult as well. I’m hoping this week will not disappoint. Everything is set up for some good fishing. There have been some good reports of red drum action, slot and above around Forth Macon and the jetty and Atlantic Beach surf. This should spread westward down the beach. There are also reports of the fall run of sea mullet.
Flounder action has slowed and will come to a screeching halt on Wednesday, Sept. 30.
---------------------
Now for the piers. Hopefully the surf will settle down and get anglers out on the piers in numbers soon.
Oceanana Pier reports slot red drum, pompano, spots and Spanish.
Bogue Inlet Pier had some variety last week with big Spanish, blues, a 4-pound flounder and a 2-pound speckled trout caught on a mullet minnow. Over the weekend, they reported spots, pompano and even some big sea mullet.
Seaview Pier reports mostly slot and some above-slot red drum, sea mullet and spots showing up.
Surf City Pier reports spots blues and Spanish.
Jolly (Ho-Ho-Ho) Roger Pier, reports red drum, mostly above slot, black drum and blues.
Offshore…forgetaboutit! Maybe better this week.
Be kind, be safe, catch fish, and enjoy our lovely beaches this fall.
