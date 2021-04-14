CARTERET COUNTY — County high school football teams will extend their spring seasons for at least one more week with each qualifying for the state playoffs.
Croatan and East Carteret will host first-round games Friday while West Carteret hits the road.
Here’s a breakdown of the three games:
McMichael at Croatan
If anyone knows about not taking McMichael lightly in the postseason, it’s coach Andrew Gurley.
He led the girls basketball team to the third round of the 2A playoffs in late February where the squad fell to a Phoenix team that entered the game with a 5-8 mark.
“It’s absolutely the same deal,” Gurley said. “Everybody saw we were going to play them in basketball and told us we were going to win because of their record, but I knew better. I knew it was going to be tough.”
The Cougars saw an eight-point fourth quarter lead turn into a 50-41 loss to McMichael.
Regardless of the sport, the Phoenix’s record is always going to be misleading as it plays in one of the state’s toughest athletic conferences.
The football team went 2-5 overall and 2-5 to finish sixth in the eight-team 2A/3A Mid-State Athletic Conference. McMichael was the top 2A seed in the league by earning a 30-27 win over Morehead (1-5).
Their losses came to five teams that combined for a 24-10 record.
Four of those teams rank in the top 30 of the MaxPreps 3A rankings with Western Alamance (7-0) No. 8, Eastern Alamance (5-1) No. 16, Northern Guilford (5-2) No. 23 and Person (4-3) No. 28.
“Do not be deceived,” Gurley said. “I keep telling the kids that. They are in a very, very, very good league. If you look at the Simmons Ratings (simmonsratings.com), out of 115 2A teams, they have the ninth-toughest schedule, and we have the 107th.”
Fifth-seed McMichael is No. 68 in the MaxPreps 2A rankings, while fourth-seed Croatan is No. 34. The matchup is set in the 2AA bracket.
The Cougars have won six games in a row after starting the season with a 35-27 loss to Jacksonville. They went 6-0 in the 1A/2A Coastal 8 Conference to capture their first outright league title in program history.
Croatan should have a few advantages in the contest.
No. 1. It won’t be the team making the 258-mile trip to Mayodan.
“The GPS tells you it’s a 4-hour, 10-minute drive, but that doesn’t account for a bus that doesn’t go over 55 (mph) and stops,” Gurley said. “It took us about six hours when we went up there for basketball. Now they have to make that bus ride.”
No. 2. Experience should play a factor. While the Cougars feature many third-year varsity seniors, the Phoenix have just two seniors and 19 underclassmen on a 32-player roster.
“They are young, and they’ve got a first-year head coach, but when you look at them on film, they are a good football team,” Gurley said. “They have just played some tough teams. They’re probably thrilled to play a 2A team.”
No. 3. McMichael plays against mostly spread offenses and hasn’t lined up against a smashmouth squad.
“Every team they played had more passing yards than rushing yards,” Gurley said. “It’s hard to get prepared for a team with a style like ours. When the ball is snapped, we’re firing off the line and smacking people.”
Gurley reported his team isn’t looking past the Phoenix, but with such an experienced roster, he’s hoping for a special postseason to match a special regular season.
“We feel like this is a group that can make a run,” he said. “We really feel confident about that, but we have to take it one game at a time. It’s been fun, and hopefully we can keep it going.”
Hobbton at East
Coach B.J. Frazier believes fans will get their money’s worth when Hobbton visits with an impressive aerial attack.
East threw the ball a season-high 30 times last week versus Croatan, and the Mariners’ fourth-year coach said the Wildcats can sling it too.
“I was watching their game film and it was 119 clips, and I watched 95 clips before I saw a run play,” Frazier said. “When I say they like to throw it, they like to throw it. It’s an air raid offense.”
Frazier said all of Hobbton’s skill position players are talented – the team hasn’t put any stats on MaxPreps – with athleticism at quarterback, receiver and running back.
“They are very, very explosive,” he said. “We have our work cut out for us.”
The sixth-seed Wildcats went 2-5 overall and 2-3 in the 1A Carolina Conference to finish third out of six teams. They started the season with five straight losses before winning the last two.
Hobbton’s losses came to teams that went a combined 23-12, including setbacks to Rosewood (7-0) and Princeton (6-1). Princeton is No. 6 in the MaxPreps 1A rankings while Rosewood is No. 20.
The Wildcats are No. 45 in the MaxPreps 1A rankings while East is No. 24.
The matchup is set in the 1AA bracket.
The third-seed Mariners went 5-2 overall and 4-2 in the 1A/2A Coastal 8 Conference to finish third in the eight-team league.
The teams have playoff history with East earning a 44-13 first-round win in 2018.
“I don’t know if there is a lot of benefit to having faced them two years ago,” Frazier said. “It’s the same coach and sort of the same scheme, but it’s a different team, different players, different pass-run ratio.”
Frazier’s squad will face something it hasn’t faced this season: a passing team. Only one of the Mariners’ seven opponents threw the ball more than seven times with Dixon going 3-of-15 in the second week of the season in a 58-0 loss to East.
“It’s tough,” Frazier said. “We’re used to playing running teams. We haven’t seen one since Dixon, and that is really the only one this year. It throws us for a bit of a loop. The linebackers haven’t dropped into coverage much.”
On the plus side, the East coaching staff is riding high with seven days to prepare for the game.
Richlands and Trask had to quarantine earlier in the season, causing East to play its last six games over 22 days to get the entire seven-game schedule in by the state-mandated end-of-season date on April 9. Four days separated three of those games while five separated the other one.
“It’s like idle time,” Frazier said. “I’m like ‘Dang, I really get to go to sleep at a decent hour.’ We had a real coaches meeting instead of staying there at the school till 3 o’clock in the morning on a game night.”
Another plus is the Mariners’ passing attack that was on display against Croatan in a 44-29 loss.
Adam McIntosh, Miguel Bassotto and Mason Rose each put up career numbers. McIntosh went 15-of-30 for 234 yards, while Bassotto has six catches for 121 yards and Rose had four catches for 75 yards.
“I knew we could do it,” Frazier said. “We practiced a lot, got on the same page, and it paid off. We built a level of confidence from that game. Hopefully we can make some big plays this week like we did last week.”
West at Northwood
The Patriots will face a version of Beamer Ball on Friday.
The term was coined for former Virginia Tech coach Frank Beamer who believed points could be produced through special teams play.
Northwood has a similar philosophy.
“You can tell they spend a lot of time on it,” West coach Daniel Barrow said. “They block kicks, block punts. Their punter is booting it 45 yards, the kicker puts it in the end zone on every kickoff. The field is constantly flipped. Our field position will be bad all night, I’m assuming.”
Barrow said he watched game film of the Chargers’ 30-10 loss to 4A power Panther Creek (7-0), and the Catamounts’ first three drives started at the 9-, 10- and 18-yard lines.
“They pin teams deep, which helps a defense that is already tough,” Barrow said. “If you go three-and-out, and even if they go three-and-out, with that punter, they are gaining a net 15-20 yards on those possessions. They start their drives at midfield a lot.”
Northwood’s punter and kicker Aidan Laros has signed a scholarship with Florida International. He kicked a 47-yard field goal in the 44-12 win over Northern Durham in the regular season finale to secure his team’s bid for a playoff spot.
He also showed off his athleticism in the game with three rushing touchdowns and an interception.
Northwood’s defense is a strength as well. It held four teams to 12 points or less, winning a 7-6 game against Chapel Hill (5-1) and a 10-7 contest versus Orange (3-3).
“I watched that Orange film, and the only points they gave up was on a pick-six, so that wasn’t even the defense,” Barrow said. “That defense is special. They grind you down. They are aggressive, blitzing, pressing on the outside. It can frustrate you.”
The second-seed Chargers went 5-2 overall and 5-1 in the 3A Big 8 Conference to finish in a three-way tie atop the league standings with Southern Durham and Chapel Hill. Their only other loss this season came against Southern Durham (5-1).
Northwood is No. 41 in the MaxPreps 3A rankings. West is No. 53.
The matchup is set in the 3A bracket.
The seventh-seed Patriots went 5-2 overall with a 4-1 record in the 3A Coastal Conference to finish as the runner-up to Havelock (7-0). Their only other loss was to Rosewood (6-1).
“I’m just glad we got all seven (games) in, because not everybody got to do that,” Barrow said. “The season is already short, but we get at least one more game, so it’s starting to feel like a regular season.”
Only conference champions are guaranteed a spot in the playoffs that are cut in half this year.
There were two wild-card spots available, and three teams qualified including Clayton (6-1), Triton (4-3) and West. The brackets were released Saturday evening with Triton left out.
“I stayed off the phone, tried to relax,” Barrow said. “I figured I would get texts when it was announced. Sure enough, the phone had been quiet all day, and then I started getting a lot of text messages. It was a little nerve-racking.”
Four members of the West football team (Shane Graves, Ethan McLaughlin, J.J. Montford, Shane Hester) were members of the basketball team that lost 72-69 in overtime to Northwood in the 3A east regional final just six weeks ago.
“I don’t think Northwood had any football guys on that team,” Barrow said. “They had a lot of 6-8 guys, so I don’t know if they will be able to get any revenge. But this Northwood-West is starting to become a rivalry.”
