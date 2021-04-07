We’ve seen some phenomenal things so far this high school sports year.
And we’ve still got three months to go.
The Croatan boys just won the first soccer state championship in county history.
They were the first county squad in a team sport to win a state crown with an undefeated record since the Beaufort boys basketball team in 1961.
They were also the lone N.C. High School Athletic Association soccer team to go undefeated this season.
The Cougars won four of their five playoff games away from home, traveling 1,158 round-trip miles for those contests. Their five postseason opponents had a winning percentage of .925.
The West Carteret boys basketball team advanced to the regional final for the first time in 36 years and was just an overtime period away from playing in a state championship game for only the second time in the 57-year history of the program.
The Patriots beat a Northern Guilford team that was undefeated with a 16-0 mark to get to the regional final, and finished second in the MaxPreps 3A rankings.
It’s yet to be seen if the East Carteret football team will produce a similar playoff success story, but what the team has already accomplished in the regular season is extraordinary.
The Mariners have played five games over 18 days.
You can read that sentence 10 times in a row, and it doesn’t lose its significance.
A high school football team played five games in less than three weeks time.
It usually takes 29 days to play that many games.
Even more impressively, the Mariners went 4-1 in those contests.
East has played every day of the week during this stretch except Wednesday and Sunday.
And when the Mariners line up this Friday versus Croatan, it will be their sixth game in 22 days. It usually takes 36 days to play that many games.
They will have played five of those games with just four days in between. The longest stretch was five days in between a Saturday and Thursday matchup.
Even if they went 0-5 in those games, just finishing such a scheduling gauntlet would have been noteworthy.
(Send comments or questions to jj@thenewstimes.com or follow him on Twitter @jjsmithccnt.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.