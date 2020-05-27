Talk about a baptism by fire.
The three county athletic directors have a combined four years of experience on the job.
Dave Boal has been the AD at Croatan for two years, Michael Turner has been in charge at West Carteret for one year, and Daniel Griffee has been leading the way at East Carteret for seven months.
Compare their numbers to those who were in those positions just a few years ago.
David Perry led Croatan for 13 years, Craig McClanahan led West for 15 years and Billy Anderson led East for nine years to give that trio a combined 37 years of experience.
Boal called the new group the “greenhorns.” Turner said he remembered when making sure there were enough ketchup bottles at the concession stand was a big concern. Griffee said he was confident the new trio would figure out a way to make it work in this brave new world they’re living in.
Thankfully, East Carteret, West Carteret and Croatan feature three of the best booster clubs you will find anywhere. It may be hard to imagine, but some schools don’t even have booster clubs.
And it’s not that experience even matters with the coronavirus pandemic.
It’s not like Boal, Turner and Griffee can call Perry, McClanahan and Anderson to see how they dealt with something like this before, because there has never been anything like this before.
They’re basically driving blindfolded.
At this point, there are a lot more questions than answers.
It probably makes these guys pine for the days of hurricanes. At least they knew when one of those was arriving and when it was leaving.
The athletic director position has always been one of the most overworked, underappreciated jobs in high school athletics. And that was before this impossible situation arose. The pressure is on to get it right. Ensuring the safety of student-athletes and coaches is no small matter.
Good luck to these three gentlemen. They are going to need all they can get.
(Send comments or questions to jj@thenewstimes.com or follow him on Twitter @jjsmithccnt.)
