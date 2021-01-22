MOREHEAD CITY — The West Carteret boys soccer team is ready to hit the field in a new month with a new sense of normal.
Traditionally taking place in the fall, boys soccer got moved to a winter start in a COVID-19 schedule. Matches have been mostly limited to 3A Coastal Conference play, masks must be worn and social distance is a requirement.
“The kids have been pretty good about doing that,” West coach Charles Dailey said. “Social distancing is still a challenge, but we haven’t had any issues with the virus. Our primary concern is keeping everyone healthy. We’ve had some challenges, and fortunately people have stepped up.”
West brings back seniors Jackson Westbrook and Junior Parker, both captains, as well as Jordan Alexio, Diego Martinez and Alex Gomez. The program is coming off a 10-11 finish in 2019, where it went 4-6 in the conference.
Dailey, who was named the N.C. Soccer Coaches Association (NCSCA) 3A regional Coach of the Year last season, has two assistant coaches in Brian Roberts and Karl Wolf.
The Patriots are a fortunate program in terms of numbers. They have 31 on the roster, enough to adequately split between a varsity and jayvee program. Other programs have struggled to bolster rosters with concerns over the ongoing pandemic. White Oak, another Coastal team, will only have a varsity squad this season.
“We thought going into the season that we would contend for the conference championship,” Dailey said. “We lost possibly three starters and another player to various concerns, so right now we don’t really know. We’ll have to see how everyone steps up. If we play as a team with some cohesion, we’ll be OK. We just don’t know exactly what we’ll look like until that first whistle blows.”
For many players, the start of the season marks their first real competitive sports action since November 2019. There will be an adjustment period for teams across the state as student-athletes return to form.
“It’s a mix,” Dailey said. “Some have stayed in shape, and for some, it’s been a while. We think it’s good to have a kid have an opportunity to do something, and they’ve responded well to the challenges. We had about 50 percent participation when we met during the offseason.”
Statistically, West will lean on returning top scorers Parker, who had 10 goals and seven assists last season, and Alexio, who had seven goals and four assists. Jake Bradley is also back after tallying six goals and seven assists, and backup keeper Matthew Roberts is back to start in goal posts after registering 38 saves as a sophomore.
The Patriots will start the season Monday at Croatan, one of three nonconference games before the league schedule starts.
Soccer will share a field with boys lacrosse, and in roughly a month, will start sharing with football. All three sports are beginning at non-traditional times of the year.
“We’ll have the athletic field to ourselves for a couple of weeks, and then it’s going to get interesting,” Dailey said. “It’s good to share, though, so that everyone has a chance to play.”
