MOREHEAD CITY — Mercenaria captured the 64th annual Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament on Saturday as the “all clear” came in over the radio.
There was no late-stage drama or last-day blue marlin from the fleet of 162 boats that went offshore to threaten the leaderboard. Instead, the 72-foot Viking from Cherrystone, Va., celebrated privately as its 572.6-pound blue marlin reeled in on Monday outlasted a field of 266 boats and eight blue marlins brought in all week.
Mercenaria was entered in all levels of the competition and will win a record $3.48 million in prizes. That includes the Level V Fabulous Fisherman’s prize of $777,750 they won on Monday. The boat is only the third ever million-dollar winner in tournament history.
The field was competing this year for a record $5.85 million purse. Tournament officials believe the $3.48 million payday is the highest for any blue marlin competition globally.
All results are unofficial as the tournament waits for polygraph results from its leaderboard boats. The awards ceremony will take place Sunday (today) at Big Rock Landing.
The 572.6-pounder reeled in by angler Matthew Brown with Capt. Neil Sykes at the wheel was big enough to win five of the last 10 competitions, but the fishing team wasn’t even sure the catch would clear the tournament’s minimum standard of 400 pounds or 110 inches in length on Monday.
“When we first saw it, we were skeptical it was going to be a kill fish,” Brown said on Monday. “But then we got it on the right side of the boat (and) started taking wagers as to how big it was.”
Even on the trip to the weigh station, Sykes was feeling cautious.
“I was nervous on the ride home,” he said, “just staring at it and hoping it was going to be 500 pounds.”
The second-place blue marlin on the week was Wall Hanger with a 556.4-pounder. The Brian Allen-captained boat will win $426,287.50 for the catch reeled in by Stacy Allen.
High Yield finished in third place with a 536.8-pound blue marlin, worth $283,525 for catch reeled in by angler Bernard Linney with Capt. Paul Wiseman at the wheel.
There are three other big-money divisions in the tournament, including the Level VII largest dolphin winner take all. That $527,000 payout is going to Carolina Time for a 54.1-pound fish brought in by angler Parker Jones.
There are two weekly release divisions, the Level VIII and Level IX non-sonar. The non-omnidirectional sonar category went to Irene for 1,200 release points, worth a $129,625 weekly prize. Safari won the regular release division with 2,250 points for a first-place prize worth $111,562.50.
Releases were strong all week, with this year’s competition raking in well over 200 to shatter the tournament record of 180 set in 2020. Final release numbers for the day had not been reported in time for this story.
