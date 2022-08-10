CEDAR ISLAND — Wilson Harrell got lucky early on Saturday night, and it was all the luck he needed.
The 13-year-old Fayetteville resident reeled in a 52.5-inch drum just 40 minutes into the fifth annual Sarah James Fulcher Redfish Tournament, and his catch held on for the win.
“I was excited but scared at the same time, because we caught him so early,” Harrell said.” We waited for someone else to catch something bigger.”
His catch, the first of the night for any of the 982 anglers, earned him a whopping $80,300.
“I knew last year the prize was like $60,000, so I didn’t think it was going to be anywhere near this,” he said. “It feels great.”
Harrell said he’s been given some freedom by his parents to spend the money the way he sees fit. He’s still deciding how to use it,
“I don’t know yet,” he said. “I’m going to buy some shoes, for sure.”
Young anglers have dominated the tournament over the past three years.
Corbyn Baker, 11, won a $30,000 purse in 2020 with a 51.75-inch catch, and Gaib Gillikin, 20, captured $63,500 last year with a 51-inch drum.
The purses have risen thanks to growing entries. Baker was one of 391 anglers, Gillikin was one of 604, and Harrell was one of nearly a 1,000.
“Going in, I was thinking maybe we would get 700 and was hoping for 800, but when they said 982, it was mind-blowing,” said tournament organizer James Fulcher. “Those kinds of numbers would be something that somebody who does this for a living would be proud of, so for us bunch of hippies and gypsies and cowboys to do it is wild.”
Fulcher said he can find no other one-day fishing tournament in the world that features as many anglers.
“It’s so much more than we could have ever dreamed,” he said. “It has been an amazing weekend. I’m still truly trying to process it all. Even 800 would have been a massive number. Even 700 is three times the population of Cedar Island, so for to bring almost a 1,000 people just to fish on an island of 200, that is a feather in our cap.”
Max Eliscer took second in the tournament with a 52-inch drum, and Jodie Murphy won the women’s division with a 49.5-inch catch.
The tournament grew greatly from humble beginnings thanks in large part to Stephanie Fulcher and Hunter Parks.
Plans began on the inaugural event in 2018 just three weeks prior, and when the dust settled, 235 fishermen on 65 boats had participated, over 500 people had attended and more than $45,000 was raised.
The two tournament founders died on Feb. 13 in a plane crash off Drum Inlet along with six others, including Stephanie’s son, Kole McInnis.
“I hope we did right by them,” said Fulcher, brother of Stephanie and uncle to Kole. “I hope we made them proud.”
Stephanie and Parks started the tournament as the flagship fundraiser of their other creation, the nonprofit organization Another Perspective.
Each were launched to honor the memory of Fulcher’s daughter, Sara James, who died in 2017 at age 9 from semilobar holoprosencephaly, an abnormality of brain development in which the frontal lobes don't properly divide into right and left hemispheres.
Monies raised by the tournament have helped build handicap-accessible, inclusive playsets at Eastern Park in Smyrna, the Davis Volunteer Fire Department and the Cedar Island Volunteer Fire Department. The playsets, named in Sarah James’ honor, allow handicapped children to play alongside other children.
In addition to the fishing at the family-friendly, philanthropic, catch-and-release tournament, attendees enjoyed live music, food trucks, vendors, and a silent auction on Friday and Saturday at the Cedar Island Resort. Everything went off without a hitch.
“It all went really well,” Fulcher said. “It takes a lot of people behind the scenes to make it happen. It means a lot to us that so many people attend the tournament, because we put a lot into it. It is a labor of love.”
