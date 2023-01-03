Carteret County
News-Times
Boys Soccer Player of the Year
Gavin Beaupre
Croatan High School
Class Senior
Points 74
Goals 27
Assists 20
Gavin Beaupre put to-gether one of the best sea-sons in Croatan soccer his-tory in his senior year.
He set the program rec-ord for assists with 20 and posted the second-best campaigns in team history with 27 goals and 74 points.
Beaupre tallied three hat tricks in a five-game stretch in the regular season with three goals apiece against Richlands, White Oak and Dixon. He had 12 goals in the five-game run.
In the 9-2 win over East-ern Alamance in the first round of the state playoffs, he accounted for five as-sists and two goals.
The Cougars went 15-5-2 overall with a trip to the regional semifinal of the 3A postseason.
They went 10-0 in the Coastal Conference to win their third straight league title and pushed their con-ference winning streak to 33 games.
Beaupre, who transferred away for his junior season, shined from the time he stepped on the pitch as a freshman, scoring eight goals in 21 games.
He helped Croatan be-come the first team in coun-ty history to capture a soc-cer state championship as a sophomore.
Beaupre put up a goal and assist in the 4-1 win over Hibriten in the state final.
The Cougars finished the year ranked No. 1 by Max-Preps among teams in all classifications and was the only N.C. High School Ath-letic Association soccer team to go undefeated with an 18-0 record.
