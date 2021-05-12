BEAUFORT — It’s not as though Breslyn Studebaker didn’t have a good regular season.
The senior forward had 15 goals and three assists for the East Carteret soccer team in 13 games.
But then came the playoffs.
Studebaker was a force in the first three rounds, scoring seven goals and posting three assists to push the Mariners to their first 1A regional final in seven years and their second all-time.
“I wasn’t expecting to score that many,” she said. “That’s for sure.”
In the 9-0 first round win over Rosewood, she had three goals and two assists with two goals and an assist coming in the first 20 minutes.
In the 8-0 second round win over East Wake Academy, she then netted four goals in the second half with a variety of moves.
She drilled a laser on an indirect kick from Sami Mason in the 43rd minute, tapped it in with the outside of her foot in the 57th minute, kicked a slow-speed changeup past the keeper in the 65th minute on an Emerson Tarr assist and closed the scoring in the 73rd minute on a Caroline Harrison assist.
Her stretch of prolific goal scoring came to an end in the 5-0 third-round win over Manteo as the visitors paid her plenty of attention with double and triple teams. She still registered an assist.
“That game was a little rough,” she said. “When I got fouled in the box it hurt my hip pretty bad. They weren’t taking it easy.”
East has outscored its opponents 22-0, outshot them 62-8, and held a 16-1 advantage in corner kicks.
“I’m pretty happy about it,” Studebaker said. “We’ve been doing pretty well, and I feel like our team is coming together at the right time. I was pretty confident going into the playoffs. I wasn’t confident we would be winning by this much, but I figured we’d be prepared by our conference.”
The Mariners finished fifth in the tough Coastal 8 with a 4-7-1 league mark, ending up just behind Southwest Onslow in the battle for fourth.
They closed the regular season with a brutal stretch, including a 2-1 loss to the Stallions, a 2-0 setback to second-place Dixon, a 2-1 defeat to third-place Richlands and falling 7-2 to conference champion Croatan.
At the time, Croatan was No. 6 in the MaxPreps 2A rankings, followed by Dixon, No. 19, and Richlands, No. 35.
“It really prepares us for the playoffs because those teams are really strong in the 2A division,” Studebaker said. “It gives us a lot of experience playing better teams. Other 1A teams don’t have that kind of challenge.”
East’s impressive run has been a little surprising considering the makeup of the team.
Studebaker is the lone senior. There are 10 juniors, two sophomores and five talented freshmen.
“At first it was kind of hard for us to gel as a team, because we had never played with the freshmen girls,” she said. “It’s a weird mix as far as the age groups. We’re definitely coming together as a team and have bonded more than previous seasons.”
Studebaker is used to playing alongside members of the huge junior class. She started playing on the same team as that group when she moved to the coast from Wake Forest in fifth grade. She moved to Wake Forest from Iowa in the third grade.
A forward since she started playing at the age of 6, she began her varsity high school career as one of six freshmen in the soccer program but is the only one to persevere through four years.
“At first I wasn’t too happy about it,” she said. “I thought it was going to be a lot this season, being the captain, having to do it all by myself, but it was pretty nice on senior night. It was just my night. They made it really special for me.”
She had six goals and three assists as a freshman for a team that went to the fourth round of the playoffs. As a sophomore, she had nine goals and 14 assists for a squad that set a school record for wins with a 19-5 mark.
Last season was cut short by the pandemic after just one game.
“I was pretty upset,” Studebaker said. “I was ready for my junior season. I really thought it was going to be a good one, too. We started off well, mercy’d Havelock. I had two goals and was ready to go.”
She planned on using her junior season to decide if she wanted to play college soccer, but that opportunity never came.
“And so, I decided that was maybe something I didn’t want to do,” she said. “I was going to see how the season went, how I was playing. I really love soccer. I just don’t know if it’s something I want to commit to for four years while I’m trying to do well in college.”
A top-notch student who ranks in the top 20 percent of her class with a 4.22 GPA, she is set to attend UNC-Wilmington in the fall. She plans on majoring in psychology with hopes of becoming a child psychologist.
Here are a few of Studebaker’s favorite things, as well as her ideal groups with which to eat dinner and survive a zombie apocalypse, and the five items she would take with her on a deserted island:
Favorite Movie: “Superbad.”
Favorite TV Show: “The Office.”
Favorite Cartoon: “SpongeBob SquarePants.”
Favorite Band/Artist: Taylor Swift.
Favorite Song: “Paradise” by Lil Uzi Vert.
Favorite Book: “Tuesdays with Morrie” by Mitch Albom.
Favorite Team: Michigan State basketball.
Favorite Athlete: Coco Gauff.
Favorite Vacation: Mexico.
Favorite Hobby: Painting.
Favorite Subject: Art.
Favorite Quote: “The moment you give up is the moment you let someone else win.”– Kobe Bryant.
Favorite Food: Chicken.
Favorite Drink: Water.
Favorite Restaurant: Chick-fil-A.
Favorite Season: Summer.
Favorite Sports Memory: “Scoring in the last 16 seconds against Croatan on senior night.”
Favorite Teacher: Mr. Antonio Diaz.
Favorite Sport: Soccer.
Favorite Pre-Game/Post-Game Ritual: Stretching with Meredith Brooks before every game.”
Favorite Website/App: Snapchat.
Favorite Follow on Twitter/Instagram: Cody Ko.
Ideal Dinner Guest List: Dr. Phil, grandpa Richard, Alex Morgan, my mom and Adam Sandler.
Ideal Group to Survive a Zombie Apocalypse: Caroline Harrison, Meredith Brooks, Adri Seder, Kendalyn Dixon, Emerson Tarr and coach Karl Wolf.
Items For A Deserted Island: Knife, water, matches, fishing pole and a tent.
