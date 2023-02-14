WINSTON-SALEM — The West Carteret girls indoor track and field team continued its run of excellence on Friday with fifth place at the JDL Fast Track in Winston-Salem.
The Patriots tallied 34 points to finish just 10 off the podium. Dudley won the meet with 50 points, followed by Franklin with 49 and North Lincoln with 44.
The Patriots have finished in the top five at the state meet in seven of the last nine seasons. They won the title in 2013 and were runners-up in 2017 and 2022.
Head coach Troy Smith said he knew his team had its work cut out this season with Kenley Ballou being injured and unable to compete, forgoing at least 10-15 points off the team total.
“The girls put on a real gritty performance, and we couldn’t have been more proud,” he said. “We knew going in we had our work cut out due to Kenley Ballou being injured and unable to compete. Coach (Marshall) Windsor and coach (Cal) Sligh put together a good strategy that kept us in the hunt for most of the day.”
Tyler Collins won her second straight indoor state championship in the high jump with a height of 5 feet, 8 inches.
She also placed 16th in the 300-meter dash in 44.43 seconds and 20th in the long jump with a distance of 14-09.75.
“Tyler is a just a pure competitor,” Smith said. “She thrives in competition and keeps proving herself as an elite high jumper. Defending a state championship is hard to do, but she did it and was determined to do it.”
Collins was also part of a state championship-winning 1,600-meter relay team that included Isabella Mennella, Ryan Germain and Grace Guilford. The quartet clocked a time of 4 minutes, 6.92 seconds to win.
“I cannot say enough about our girls in the (1,600 relay),” Smith said. “We’ve always prided ourselves on this relay, but these girls have started to take it to a new level.”
When Guilford got the baton for the last leg of the race, Smith said the team was only in second place.
“By the time the bell lap hit, she just dropped the hammer and left no doubt,” he noted. “That was great to see from Grace. She showed a lot of heart on that anchor leg.”
Guilford snagged another podium finish with a second-place 1:17.02 clocking in the 500-meter dash. She also placed 17th in the 300-meter dash in 44.53.
Ashlyn Lewis placed seventh in the shot put with a 33-foot, 9.5-inch toss. In the triple jump, MaryBeth Garrison placed 11th with a 33-01.5 measurement, and Molly Scott Cottrell was 13th with a 32-10 leap. Anna Johnson was the 12th-place competitor in the pole vault with a height of 8-06.
Cate Siebert, Marlena Mason, Mennella and Germain teamed up to place fifth in the 3,200-meter relay with a time of 10:26.33. Another relay group made up by Hubbard Stack, Riley Preston, Minaya Williams and Kendyll Preston placed 13th in the 800-meter relay with a time of 1:54.83.
The West boys team placed 21st in the meet with nine points.
The squad’s top result came in the 1,600-meter relay, where Da-Ryan Williams, Peyton Wheeler, Hunter Guthrie and Landon Gray teamed up to place third with a time of 3:31.25.
“The boys put together a really good race,” Smith said. “That race is always tough, and with Croatan being as elite as they are, our boys have been willing to step up to the challenge all season long.”
Williams also placed sixth in the 500-meter dash with a time of 1:07.96, and Gray finished 16th in the same event in 1:11.96. Wheeler was the 10th-place runner in the 300-meter dash with a time of 36.66, and Jake Knight placed 12th in the 1,600-meter run with a 4:42.05 clocking.
